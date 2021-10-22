Teresa Giudice revealed her relationship with Luis Ruelas last year, about three months after her divorce was finalized

Joe Giudice Says He Thinks Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas 'Moved a Bit Quick' into Their Engagement

Joe Giudice is sending his ex wife Teresa Giudice well wishes on her engagement to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"I'm happy for Teresa and Louie, I give them my blessings," Joe told Celebuzz! one day after PEOPLE exclusively revealed the couple was engaged. "I think they moved a bit quick into this romance but I'm glad she found her true love and wish them all the best."

Joe shared the article on his Instagram on Friday, calling it his "official statement" on the matter.

Ruelas popped the question on Tuesday at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, incorporating sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and a fireworks display into his proposal.

"It was absolutely exquisite," a source told PEOPLE. "The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."

PEOPLE confirmed that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, was dating the businessman in November 2020 — about two months after she and ex-husband Joe finalized their divorce.

The following month, the Bravo star made her relationship with Ruelas Instagram official. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in July.

Teresa, who shares daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, with Joe, opened up about the possibility of marrying Ruelas during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in March.

When host Andy Cohen asked whether the couple was talking about tying the knot, Teresa replied, "I mean, you know, I feel it, so we'll see what happens."

"I really feel like he's my soulmate," she later added.

Teresa also said at the time that Ruelas had spoken to Joe on the phone and that they were planning to meet up in the Bahamas, where Joe was living at the time.

"Louie wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet [Joe] — which I thought was the most amazing thing ever," she told Cohen. "He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he's not trying to take his place or anything. But he just wanted to meet him, 'cause I have daughters."

The trio indeed gathered in the Bahamas the following month, joined by the Giudice daughters.

Throughout the most recent season of RHONJ, Teresa remained relatively tight-lipped about her relationship with Ruelas, but did reveal that they met while they were both vacationing on the Jersey Shore.

When Ruelas finally made his Bravo debut during the season 11 finale in May, the two didn't hold back.