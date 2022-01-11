Joe Giudice opened up about his ex-wife, Teresa, and her new fiancé during an appearance on Housewives Nightcap

Joe Giudice Says He Would Attend Ex-Wife Teresa's Wedding to Luis Ruelas: 'Why Not?'

Joe Giudice is showing his support for his ex-wife, Teresa.

During an appearance on Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap, the Bravo alum, 49, opened up about Teresa's fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, revealing that he has no qualms about his former spouse getting hitched.

"Louie's a good guy, you know what I mean? I have nothing against Louie," said Joe. "I mean, I met him, he's a nice guy, they're happy, and that's all that matters. I don't expect her to be alone. Who wants to be alone?"

When asked if he would attend their wedding, he replied, "Would I go to the wedding? I mean, I don't care, why not?"

"Maybe they'll have it in the Bahamas, maybe they'll get married in my backyard," Joe joked when one of the hosts suggested Teresa and Ruelas may have a destination wedding so he could attend.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum also went on to say that his four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13, whom he shares with ex Teresa — seem to approve of their mom's soon-to-be husband. "I don't think they have an issue with Louie, he's a decent guy," Joe shared.

Although the former reality star is currently splitting time between his native Italy and the Bahamas — he was deported from the U.S. in 2019 after serving 41 months in jail for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud — he recently started the legal process of returning to the states.

"I talk to my kids all the time via phone or FaceTime. Gia was just here not too long ago. My kids visit together as much as they can, but, of course, it's not the same as if I were in Jersey with them and could see them every day," Joe said in November, adding: "Regarding my legal fight, my girls know that I won't stop and will do everything in my power until I can be with them again."

And while he's missed out on a few recent family celebrations with his girls, Joe's made it clear that he's always with his daughters in spirit, and celebrated his eldest daughter Gia's 21st birthday with a sweet and touching Instagram post on Saturday.

"21 years have flown by so fast and you are one of the greatest gifts I have ever been given," wrote Joe.