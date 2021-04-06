Joe Giudice Says His Daughters with Ex Teresa 'Truly Are Perfection': We 'Did Everything Right'

Joe Giudice is happy as can be after reuniting with his daughters in the Bahamas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Countless times I beat myself up thinking about all I could have done to be a better father," he captioned the post. "I look at my kids & know @teresagiudice and I did everything right here! They truly are perfection."

Teresa, who reposted the same photo on her own page, commented on her ex's Instagram, "We both [did] an amazing job with them."

Joe, 49, and Teresa, 48, separated in 2019 after 20 years of marriage. They had been living apart since March 2016, when Joe began his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes and was released in December 2015.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teresa and Joe Giudice Image zoom Teresa and Joe Giudice | Credit: getty images

Last month, while appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Teresa opened up to host Andy Cohen about the dynamic between the two men in her life, revealing that they had "talked over the phone" and discussed meeting up prior to the recent Bahamas getaway, where they all enjoyed a meal together.