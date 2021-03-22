The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been in the Bahamas since January

Joe Giudice Reunites with His Daughters in the Bahamas: 'Nothing Like Family'

Joe Giudice is soaking up the sun with his daughters by his side.

Joe, 49, posted a photo on Instagram of himself smiling alongside Milania, Audriana, and his mom.

"Nothing like family," he captioned the beachside shot.

In another post, Joe showed off his flexibility as he slowly lowered into the splits. "Still got it," he wrote.

Gia and Milania both shared videos and photos from the trip on Instagram, documenting the family laying on the beach and lounging by the pool together.

Joe, who moved to Italy in October 2019 amid a deportation court battle, has been in the Bahamas since January. His daughters' recent visit to the Caribbean marks their first in-person family get-together since November, when the girls saw Joe in Italy.

The four Giudice girls were originally supposed to fly back to Italy last April to celebrate Easter with Joe, but the trip was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

