Joe Giudice Reunites with Dina Manzo for the First Time in 6 Years on a Florida Yacht: 'Couldn't Be Happier'

Joe Giudice is stateside once again, and he's reuniting with some of his favorite Americans.

The Teresa Checks In star, 49, recently reunited with family friend and fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Dina Manzo for the first time in six years as he joined her and husband Dave Cantin for a yacht dinner party in Palm Beach, Florida.

"It was so great to see Dina & Dave last night it's been 6 years," Giudice captioned a photo of himself with the couple on Saturday. "Couldn't be happier."

He posted a video of their group boarding the yacht 'Ambiance' as he caught up with Manzo, 49, and Cantin, 41, whom she married in 2017. Also present was Manzo's daughter Lexi, 25.

Giudice also showed off the delectable spread by Chef Thomas Dean as he dined with old friends. "Ms. Dina, absolutely unbelievable as always. And stunning, she's great," he said in a video from dinner. "And thank you for inviting me out here. This is great."

Joe and ex-wife Teresa Giudice, 49, have long been friends with Manzo ever since they all debuted on season 1 of RHONJ in 2009.

Years later, Teresa and Joe took turns serving time after they were indicted on federal fraud charges in 2013. After serving 41 months in prison, Joe was deported to his native Italy in 2019, even though he lived his whole life in the United States. The couple subsequently split, and PEOPLE confirmed that they finalized their divorce in September.

