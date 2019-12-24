Joe Giudice Reunites with Daughters for Christmas in Italy After Split from Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice‘s children have returned to Italy to spend Christmas with their father, Joe Giudice.

On Tuesday, Joe shared an Instagram video of his sweet reunion with his daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 in the Italy airport. In the video, all four girls embraced their dad, 49, as he waited for them at the terminal.

“They are so cute so Happy 😃,” Joe captioned the post.

Teresa’s sister-in-law and fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga commented on the heartwarming video, “This made me cry❤️❤️❤️ enjoy pretty girls.” Dolores Catania also commented, writing, “Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 so happy to see u all together.”

In a second video Joe shared to Instagram, the father of four lamented about the girls’ excessive luggage as their driver tried to pack all of the bags into the car.

“Are we gonna do this or what?” Joe said. “We are going to have to take apart this whole thing. And we still got another three.”

Joe then panned the video to his daughters as he said to them, “Hi girls. Welcome to Italy again. I love you.”

Teresa, 47, told PEOPLE last month that her daughters would be returning to Italy to spend Christmas with Joe. The reality star said she could not attend herself due to work obligations.

The girls’ trip comes exactly one week after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Teresa and Joe decided to split after 20 years of marriage.

A source close to the family told PEOPLE that the stars “have been separated,” and wanted to both move on. However, the source said Teresa has not been dating anyone.

“They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” the source said.

“Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father,” the source added. “She is happy for Joe. They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the WWHL special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long-distance relationship.”

Still, the source said “there are no plans for divorce” at this time, adding that “both of them are focused” on their four daughters.

Teresa and Joe were childhood sweethearts and got married in October 1999. They have been living apart for nearly four years. Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016; Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Joe was released from prison last year but was held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania as he fought to appeal a judge’s deportation order. (Though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship.)

Due to the rough conditions inside the ICE facility, though, Joe requested to go to Italy to await his third and final deportation appeal. He flew to Europe in October.