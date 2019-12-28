Joe Giudice Promises His Daughters 'the Best of Me in 2020' as He 'Chokes Up' Reflecting on Past Year

Joe Giudice is reflecting on 2019 in Italy.

The father of four, 49, shared a collage of family photos on Instagram Saturday, sharing his goals for the new year.

“I posted this message in morning but I choked up and I took it down then I thought part of regrowth is acceptance!! This year, I have done a lot of self reflection I now know to be Happy and content with who I am and what I have food, bed, air, girls, and family,” Giudice, who recently separated from wife Teresa Giudice after 20 years of marriage.

“I learned in there All you have to do is love yourself and be the BEST! I’m letting go of 2019 with my beautiful girls but promising them the BEST of ME IN 2020!! They make me proud in so many ways and are my treasures. ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the former Real Housewives of New Jersey reality star concluded.

The photos included Joe with his daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — who all spent time with him in Italy for Christmas this year. (Teresa, 47, was in New Jersey with her father Giacinto Gorga.)

“I love you,” Milania wrote in the comments section of her father’s post, along with a red heart emoji.

Former RHONJ star Dina Manzo commented with a prayer hand emoji and red heart emoji.

In October, Joe was released from ICE custody and moved to Italy. He had been away since he began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016.

Teresa told PEOPLE last month that her daughters would be returning to Italy to spend Christmas with Joe. The reality star said she could not attend herself due to work obligations.

The girls’ trip came exactly one week after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Teresa and Joe decided to split after 20 years of marriage. A source close to the family told PEOPLE that the stars “have been separated,” and wanted to both move on.

However, the source said the mom of four has not been dating anyone. “They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and they agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” the source said.

While her daughters were in Italy for Christmas Eve, Teresa spent Christmas Eve surrounded by her family and her ex-boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo.

During a recent episode of RHONJ, the Bravo star revealed she had hired Delorenzo to build a pool for her New Jersey home. In the season 10 episode, costar Dolores Catania also joked about the pair’s past relationship, which took place when they were both teenagers.