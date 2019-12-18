Joe Giudice Posts Inspirational Quote and Hits the Gym After Separation from Teresa Giudice

A new chapter for Joe Giudice lies ahead.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted an inspirational quote on Instagram, one day after PEOPLE exclusively revealed that he and his wife Teresa Giudice had “separated” after 20 years of marriage.

“Every next level of your life will demand a different you,” reads the quote. Teresa, 47, liked the post.

Joe, 49, also posted a video of himself pumping iron at the gym.

A source close to the couple confirmed the split to PEOPLE on Tuesday, explaining that they “agreed that each had to move on.” (Teresa’s lawyer politely declined to comment.)

“They are doing so amicably and very slowly,” the source said. “Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father. She is happy for Joe. They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but as Teresa told Andy Cohen on the WWHL special, they are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Neither is interested in a long distance relationship.”

Image zoom Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo; Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Still, the source said there are “no plans for divorce” at this time, adding that “both of them are focused” on their four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

RELATED: Joe Giudice Goes Shopping for His ‘Angels’ After Separation — See What Teresa Had to Say About It

Fans have long speculated that a split was on the horizon for the childhood sweethearts, who got married in October 1999. They have been living apart for nearly four years as they each completed individual prison sentences for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. And when Joe moved to Italy in October to continue fighting his deportation order after being released from ICE custody, the stars themselves admitted a long-distance relationship would be challenging.

In November, Teresa and the girls arrived in Italy to visit Joe, reuniting as a family for the first time since his release. Bravo cameras filmed the trip for an upcoming special.

“It was really great to reunite with Joe and see how happy the girls were to see their dad,” Teresa told PEOPLE after the trip. “It was all about the girls, and we just had the best time with them.”

Image zoom Joe Giudice/ Instagram

She said at the time that she wasn’t sure about their future as a couple.

“I mean, he lives in Italy, I live in America,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s going to work.”

Up next for the family, the girls will be visiting their dad for Christmas in Italy, while Teresa will staying home in New Jersey with her father, according to a source. Neither Teresa nor Joe has publicly addressed the news of their split.