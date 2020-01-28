Joe Giudice Parties with Women in Mexico amid Split from Wife Teresa Giudice

Joe Giudice is enjoying his freedom.

Joe, 49, was spotted partying with a group of women in Mexico over the weekend, two months after his split from wife Teresa Giudice.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star danced poolside with several bikini-clad women. At one point, he was photographed lying on a day bed with two women.

Joe stayed at a resort in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, sharing several photos and videos to Instagram of his vacation. In one video, Joe tried to reel in a fish while deep-sea fishing.

In another video, the former reality star observed a shark near the shoreline.

“Mi amigo do you think 🦈 are ‘Hay DANGER o no hay DANGER?’ ” he wrote.

In December 2019, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Joe and Teresa are separating after 20 years of marriage. They share four daughters: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

“They agreed that each had to move on,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “They are doing so amicably and very slowly. Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father. She is happy for Joe. They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but … neither is interested in a long distance relationship.”

Joe and Teresa have been living apart since March 2016, when Joe began his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa had served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Though Joe was released in March 2019, he chose to move into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania as he fought to appeal a judge’s deportation order. (He has lived in the United States since he was a child but never obtained American citizenship.) Two appeals have been denied, and one is still pending.

Joe eventually requested to go to Italy to await that final appeal. Teresa took the girls over there in November for a family visit.

The Giudices have not moved forward with any plans for a divorce, a source previously told PEOPLE, as they focus on the wellbeing of their daughters.