Joe Giudice Parties with Group of Women While Dancing to Daughter Milania's Song

Joe Giudice is enjoying the single life.

Joe, 49, shared an Instagram video from his trip to the Bahamas over the weekend, showing the father of four partying with a group of bikini-clad women.

In the clip, the group is seen dancing and singing along to Joe’s 14-year-old daughter Milania’s song, “I Can’t Wait to Grow Up.”

“Milania these girls right here are dancing to your song,” Joe says in the video as the women collectively shout, “We love you Milania!”

Joe also panned the camera to show several other men also with him, including one posing while trying to lick his armpit.

“Milania that’s you baby. I’m gonna call you right now,” Joe says at the end of the video.

In the caption, Joe spoke about how he’s no longer living in fear as he resides in Italy while awaiting the final appeal in his deportation ruling.

“On our last day of 🇧🇸 trip, 👫 👫and I were🕺 💃 to my buddy song, ‘I Can’t Wait to Grow Up,’ Stop What You’re doing And Dance ‘Milania Style,’ ” he wrote. “I took this down because of others comments! But today, I decided to live for me. In today’s society, we are being dictated by our fears. We must consider life a process, not an event.”

“For instance being in 🇮🇹 is teaching me to be humble,” he continued. “I know it’s hard many say ‘joe really??’ Trust me living without fear you must trust that every outcome serves a greater purpose in our life. Sometimes the answer may not come immediately because it involves going on a long dreadful journey to discover it.”

Joe added, “It will involve work, but I am learning to embrace my fears, anxiety, and trust the process. Don’t allow your emotions to distract your journey! #loveyourself#change #trust #fearoffailure #journey#growmindset @milania_giudice356.”

Joe’s estranged wife Teresa, 47, commented on the video writing, “Lol I love that big guy trying to kick his arm bit,” with an emoji.

In December 2019, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Joe and Teresa are separating after 20 years of marriage. In addition to Milania, they share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11.

Last month, Joe was photographed partying with a group of women in Mexico. At one point, he was photographed lying on a day bed with two women.

Joe and Teresa have been living apart since March 2016, when Joe began his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa had served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Though Joe was released in March 2019, he chose to move into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania as he fought to appeal a judge’s deportation order. (He has lived in the United States since he was a child but never obtained American citizenship.) Two appeals have been denied, and one is still pending.

Joe eventually requested to go to Italy to await that final appeal. Teresa took the girls over there in November for a family visit.

The Giudices have not moved forward with any plans for a divorce, a source previously told PEOPLE, as they focus on the wellbeing of their daughters.