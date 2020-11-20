Joe's daughters Milania and Gia traveled to Italy earlier this month, marking their first in-person reunion in almost a year

Joe Giudice Misses His Daughters 'So Much Already' After They Return From Visiting Him in Italy

Joe Giudice is missing his girls!

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, shared a sweet tribute to his daughters Milania and Gia on Friday, both of whom recently returned home after traveling to Italy earlier this month.

“Miss tthem [sic] so much already 😢,” Joe wrote on Friday alongside a photo of the trio taking in some sights together in Rome.

“We miss you,” Gia, 19, wrote in the comments section.

Joe’s ex Teresa Giudice, with whom he shares four daughters — Gia, 19, Milania, 14, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11 — also commented on the post with a pair of red heart emojis.

The trip marked Milania and Gia's first in-person reunion with their dad in almost a year.

Although Joe wasn’t able to spend time with all his children during the overseas trip, he made sure to extend a loving message to all four of his daughters.

“Forever my babies love them so much,” he wrote on Friday alongside a throwback photo that showed the proud dad posing with his girls. “Best daughters.”

He also went on to post a video from a recent workout with Milania. “This kid’s my little rock,” he said in the clip.

Gia and Milania arrived in Italy earlier this month to spend time with their father.

"Happy to be back," Milania wrote alongside one smiling photo with her dad, as her sister captioned another family photo, “Back like we never left.”

Joe was deported to Italy in 2019 following the completion his prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

The four Giudice girls were originally supposed to fly back to Italy this past April to celebrate Easter with Joe, although the trip was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly before his daughters were able to make the trip overseas, Joe opened up about how much he was looking forward to the reunion.

"I'm excited," he told E! News. "It would be nice if all four came, but the little one's got dance and Gabriella is very on top of her game, she doesn't like to miss anything. Which is understandable."