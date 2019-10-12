Joe Giudice's Daughter Milania Says 'See You Soon Daddy' as Her Sisters Gia & Gabriella FaceTime Him

Milania Giudice shared her excitement about her father Joe Giudice‘s recent release from ICE custody.

On Saturday, the 14-year-old shared a sweet throwback photo of the father-daughter pair to Instagram in celebration of her father’s move to Italy.

“See you soon daddy I love you beyond words💞🥺,” she captioned the photo.

Milania also included a family photo which included Joe, mom Teresa Giudice, 47, and their daughters Milania, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, and Audriana, 10.

On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, was out of ICE custody and flew to Rome, where he will continue to appeal his deportation order. The same day as his release, Joe’s daughters Gia and Milania shared sweet photos of their dad on social media.

Eldest daughter Gia posted a throwback photo of herself giving her father a hug. “Facetime you soon daddy❤️🙏🏻,” Gia captioned the adorable post.

Meanwhile, Milania shared a family photo of Joe and his daughters to her Instagram Story, writing, “love you forever ❤️.”

On Saturday morning, Gia shared an update, posting a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation with Joe to her Instagram Story.

“One of the happiest moments of my life!” she captioned the image, which is the first new photo of Joe that has been shared in over three years. “Love you so much daddy, so happy your [sic] free! see you so soon ❤️❤️.”

Hours later, Gia FaceTimed her father again, this time with sister Gabriella, which she also documented on her Instagram Story.

“I still can’t get over this ❤️❤️❤️ I love you more than words can describe,” she captioned the screenshot which showed everyone with big smiles.

After Joe was released on Friday, his lawyer James J. Leonard Jr. told PEOPLE that Joe called Teresa and Gia from the European-bound plane.

“He is en route to Italy right now. He spoke to Teresa and Gia from the plane and he is extremely happy to be released, more than words can describe,” Leonard said.

Leonard added that they will continue to appeal Joe’s deportation order while he is in Italy: “We are still fighting and it is his desire to return home to the United States to be reunited with his family.”

Later in the day on Friday, after speaking with her husband, Teresa shared a photo of the Statue of Liberty crying with her face in her hands, captioning the post with a string of praying hand emojis.

Until Friday, Joe was being held at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania, where he was sent after serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. He was released last March, and an immigration court ruled to deport Joe last October.

Joe originally requested to be released from the correctional center to his home with Teresa and their kids in New Jersey, but that request was denied. He followed up with a petition filed in September to be released to Italy, which was granted earlier this month.