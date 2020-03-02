Joe Giudice Says Marriage to Teresa 'Failed No Matter How Much Energy and Time Devoted to Trying'

Days after the season 10 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Joe Giudice spoke out about his split from wife Teresa Giudice.

In a post on Instagram Saturday, the father of four shared a video montage to The Jonas Brothers’ hit “What A Man Gotta Do” starring his four daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11.

“No matter how much 💯 energy and time I devoted to trying it failed. I did my best and put all efforts into making this a great experience for my family,” Giudice wrote in a lengthy caption. “I did try to address issues in the relationship that bothered me throughout the years in return 🎥 portrayed it as Criticism! My key role was to always to be a great father and husband not the 🦹‍♂️ [villain].”

The Bravo star added, “Today I 👀, I can’t allow others to keep lingering toxins and undesirable demands around me. I choose to have a solid foundation with strong and inspiring people around me in 🇮🇹. #inspire #strong #energy #toxicpeople#devote #livingmybestlife #relationshipgoals #italy🇮🇹 🥂 #bestlifenow.”

In the season finale, the Giudice family was reunited for the first time in nearly four years in Sala Consilina — a town in Salerno, Italy — where Joe has been living as he waits out the final decision in his ongoing deportation case.

The reunion, however, was bittersweet, as he and Teresa, 47, finally sat down and decided to go their separate ways after 20 years of marriage. (PEOPLE reported the news exclusively back in December).

Since news of their split was made public, the pair have remained amicable, supporting one another and sharing loving comments on social media.

Recently, Joe shared a sweet post about the “bond” he will always share with Teresa.

“Teresa and I share a bond that can never be broken,” he wrote. “We have both been through something that has brought so much hurt and heartache into our lives, for this is something that I must live for rest of my life. We are both strong, we are both survivors and only want best for our daughters. No matter what past is done.”

“We want to go forward to teach girls all marriages do not end in hate. Love is real and co-parenting is possible,” he added. “Our daughters are always loved by both of us and now it’s time to start new chapter in our lives!”

During a recent episode of Bravo’s digital RHONJ After Show, Teresa also opened up about how their daughters took the news.

“They were fine with it. They didn’t say anything,” Teresa said. “They had nothing to say. I guess if they were not happy with it, I would have heard about it. I didn’t hear anything so, I’m happy about that. No news is good news. It’s been a long time [coming].”