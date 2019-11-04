Joe Giudice Joins Instagram as He Reunites with Teresa’s Dad in Italy Ahead of Her Visit

Joe Giudice had a busy weekend as he prepped for his highly anticipated reunion with his wife Teresa Giudice and their four kids.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49 — who is living in his grandmother’s home in Sala Consilina, Salerno in Italy as he awaits the final appeal in his deportation ruling — spent Saturday night out to dinner with family and friends, including Teresa’s father Giacinto Gorga.

Their time together was documented on Joe’s new Instagram account, which he went public with on Thursday.

“Always a full table…” Joe captioned one group photo of he and Gorga dining together at a packed dinner table.

On his Instagram Story, Joe uploaded a smiling photo of he and Gorga, tagging Teresa, 47.

Another post on his Instagram page showed a gallery of pictures from Joe’s past few days, including shots captured as he shared drinks with his squad.

“On the other side of the world,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “#FamilyAndFriends” as well as the phrase, “#ForgetAboutIt.”

RELATED: RHONJ‘s Melissa Gorga Says ‘Time Will Tell’ If Teresa and Joe Giudice Stay Together

Image zoom Giacinto Gorga and Joe Giuidce Joe Giudice/Instagram

RELATED: RHONJ‘s Teresa & Joe Giudice Break Their Silence! Biggest Bombshells from Andy Cohen’s Interview

Last week, Joe appeared in his first television interview since he went to prison in March 2016, chatting via satellite with Teresa in a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen special.

There, it was revealed that Teresa would be traveling to Italy this week to see Joe, alongside daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. The Giudice family reunion will be documented by Bravo cameras for a RHONJ special, Cohen said.

A lot is riding on that reunion for Teresa and Joe.

They both told Cohen they’re at a crossroads with their marriage, and would not be making any decisions until they spent some time together in person.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” Teresa said. “I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

Image zoom Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice Bravo

RELATED: Will Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice Get Divorced? ‘I Don’t See It Working,’ She Says

Both maintained that they still love each other.

“Of course, she’s my wife. I’ve been with her a long time. No matter what happens, I’ll always love her,” Joe said.

“I do love him as a person,” Teresa said. “I’ll start crying. I do care about him, I love him.”

Still, Teresa again said she would have no choice but to divorce Joe if his deportation ruling is maintained.

“I want to wake up with someone every single day,” Teresa said, explaining that her kids understood. “I think they get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand. Because the way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful. I think he would have someone there and have me here. I just don’t want to live that life.”

“If we stay together, we stay together, if we don’t, we don’t,” Joe said. “It’s a conversation, we’ll see. … As long as she’s happy, that’s all that really matters. I’m not going to tell her what to do. If she doesn’t feel like she wants to be with me anymore, then that’s the thing to do.”

Image zoom Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice Paul Zimmerman/Getty

RELATED: Andy Cohen Says He Doesn’t Feel Guilty About Joe and Teresa Giudice‘s Legal Fate After RHONJ

Teresa and Joe have been married for 20 years, though they have been living apart for years. Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016; Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Joe was released from prison last year but was held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania, awaiting a decision on his deportation ruling.

Though Joe has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

That ruling was made last October. He’s appealed twice so far, and has been denied both times. A final ruling is expected in November.

A petition to be released back to his home wasn’t granted, but a request to go to Italy was. This October, he was released from ICE custody and flew to Italy, where he has been ever since.

RELATED: Joe Giudice ‘Feels Like a Weight Has Been Lifted’ After ICE Release, Source Says

Fans will get to see this all play out on season 10 of RHONJ.

In the trailer, Teresa admitted that she doesn’t know if she’s still in love with Joe.

“I haven’t been happy in so long,” she admitted to sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. “And I just want to be happy again.”

“I feel like I’m living the worst nightmare ever,” she told Danielle Staub, adding that she feels like “drinking a bottle of tequila every night.”

That trailer also included footage of Teresa showing a photo of a man she said she “hooked up” with, though her attorney James J. Leonard Jr. told PEOPLE he was a man named Tony, whom Teresa kissed “more than 30 years ago when they were in high school together.”

“[The media has] been writing about cheating and divorce rumors for the last 10 years, but guess what? Nobody is cheating, nobody is getting divorced,” he told PEOPLE. “The truth? Teresa and the girls are going to see Joe the first week of November. They talk and FaceTime every day. Everyone is happy. No one is fighting.”

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Nov. 6 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.