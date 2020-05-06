RHONJ's Joe Giudice Announces He's Working for a Sex Tox Company

Joe Giudice has found a new business venture.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has apparently teamed up with Zalo USA to sell sex toys to his social media followers.

"Partner, European Distributor, Zalo USA," Giudice added to his Instagram bio.

The company is described as "a collection of ornate, high-end adult products with eye-catching aesthetic at the forefront of every piece," and sells a variety of products ranging from $69 to nearly $200.

Giudice announced the partnership on his Instagram last week, saying he was "proud" to be working with the company.

On Tuesday, he offered his followers a discount code.

"Give her a Mother’s Day gift she won’t forget,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories with a photo of a sex toy.

His new job comes shorty after his latest deportation appeal was denied.

"We have always maintained that Joe Giudice belongs in the United States with his family, not in Italy," his attorney James J. Leonard told PEOPLE on April 29. "The immigration laws in our country are both draconian and antiquated and need to be revisited by forward-thinking members of Congress."

Despite the news, Leonard said Giudice was "very positive about life."

"He's in Italy doing everything he can to keep busy, and stay healthy. I know he's working on some projects that I'm sure you will hear about soon. For now, it's day at a time like everyone else."

Giudice shares daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, with his ex Teresa Giudice.

His immigration case stems from October 2018, when a ruling was made that Joe would have to leave the country after he finished serving out his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

Giudice was born in Italy and lived there for a year before his parents relocated to America. He never obtained American citizenship and per U.S. law, immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony.”

In March 2019, he was released from prison, three years after first reporting. (Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes; she was released on Dec. 23, 2015.) He was transferred to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to wait out his appeal decisions.

In October, Giudice moved to Salerno, Italy to find work while he awaited the court’s decision.