Joe Giudice Says He’s Helping Renovate Italian Town, Including Home Belonging to Teresa's Dad

Joe Giudice is making the most of his time in Italy.

This week, Joe — who has been living in Rome since being deported to Italy last year — announced his plans to help renovate his town, including a home belonging to ex Teresa Giudice’s father, Giacinto Gorga.

“This is the first construction job I’m going to be tackling — out three months yesterday. This here is Theresa’s dad’s house,” Joe, 47, says in an Instagram video while standing outside the property.

Joe went on to explain that part of his plans include expanding the property to add a terrace and parking garage — and that he planned to get the job done “within a month.”

In the caption to the post, Joe indicated that he planned to bring this renovating spirit to the rest of the town as well.

“Doing what I do best !!! I’m excited to expand and add my expertise and continue to provide best possible solutions for the remodeling needs here in Italy 🇮🇹 . I will add the modern ever-advancing industry learned in America without straying from the Italian values founded on,” he wrote. “My dedication and goal is to build lifelong relationships with my new community.#contruction #best#herewego.”

In another post, Joe also gave his followers a look at a second potential construction project.

“This here is another project that I might be getting involved in. My father gave me this idea 10 years ago, finally got it approved. So we’re negotiating,” he said, noting the location was just down the street from Teresa’s dad’s house.

Sharing a video of the site, Joe said that he hoped to build 40 garages there, charging around $25,000 for them.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said.

Despite his turbulent 2019, the Giudice patriarch has been adamant about heading into 2020 on a positive note.

Reflecting on his resolutions for the upcoming year, Joe previously wrote that his new “juicy Joe motto” is “don’t regret anything, think twice, ask, absorb be a sponge and be humble and patient to my new surroundings!”

Joe has also noted that while life in Italy isn’t full of all the comforts of America, it does offer him the freedom to spend time with his children.

“In 2020, I may have to learn to be self-restraint with bowl usage, hot water heating, or lack of American amenities but I can get accustom to that cause I get to see these faces again!!” he wrote alongside a shot from Christmas, when he was reunited with daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. “Till next time!!”

The father of four also appears to have a positive outlook on his recent split from Teresa.

“Don’t fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with. We will always stay strong. It’s not distance that breaks a couple it’s actions!” he wrote on Instagram earlier this month, while opening up about the future of his family.

In December 2019, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the reality stars were separating after 20 years of marriage.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.