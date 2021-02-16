Joe Giudice first hinted at the new relationship in October

Joe Giudice Goes Instagram Official with New Girlfriend: 'Thank You for Accepting Me'

Joe Giudice has a new woman in his life.

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, is dating a woman named Daniela Fittipaldi, he confirmed on Instagram over the weekend in honor of Valentine's Day.

"Thank you for accepting me and not trying to change me," he captioned a photo of her. "Thank you for seeing the best in me. I love the way your eyes light up when We together [sic]. I love hearing about what matters to you. I am thankful for you and your family. And most of All I love the way YOU [love] MY KIDS. My life is so much better because you are here with me."

According to Fittipaldi's Instagram page, she is a self-proclaimed food blogger and fitness enthusiast.

And Joe's ex, Teresa Giudice, appears to approve of his new relationship — she commented two red heart emojis on the post.

This marks Joe's first relationship since his split from Teresa, 48, over a year ago. PEOPLE previously reported that the Bravo stars had come to a mutual decision to separate in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. They had been living apart since March 2016, when Joe began his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes and was released in December 2015.

"We're not really dating," he told E! News. "But we're, like, seeing each other or whatever."

Teresa has also moved on and is currently dating businessman Luis "Louie" Ruelas.