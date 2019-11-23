Joe Giudice Leaves Flirty Comments on Wife Teresa's Instagram Photo: 'Sexy Bitch'

Joe Giudice has somewhat of a risqué message for his wife, Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, made two flirty comments, which was captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs, on Instagram this week after Teresa, 47, shared a few photos from her latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“Sexy bitch,” Joe commented under a photo of Teresa, who was wearing metallic jeans and a black wrap leather top as she posed with her back to the camera.

“You look great 👍xoxo,” the dad-of-four added in another comment.

Joe is currently living in Salerno, Italy after being released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in October. He is now awaiting a third and final deportation ruling.

Earlier this month, Teresa exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple’s daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — are planning to spend Christmas with their father in the European country.

“They’ve never spent Christmas in Italy before,” Teresa said. “So that’ll be nice and different. And there’s a lot of family there too, so it’d be nice.”

Teresa shared that her daughters also wanted to see Joe for Thanksgiving in the Bahamas, though she was unsure if plans had been set at the time.

“But Joe is getting his passport. I think he’s going to get in 10 to 12 days,” she explained. “I don’t think it’s going to be in time.”

“They’re like, forget about Thanksgiving,” she added of her daughters. “So I think they want to go out to see him for Christmas.”

As for her potential holiday abroad, Teresa told PEOPLE, “It depends on my work schedule.”

On Thursday, Joe shared his excitement for his daughters’ upcoming holiday visit with an Instagram video post of the extravagant Christmas lights and decorations in Salerno.

“Look how pretty, girls. Wish you girls were here. I love you,” he says in the clip.

Teresa and Joe have been married for 20 years, though they have been living apart for nearly four.

Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016; Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Joe was released from prison last year but was held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania as he fought to appeal a judge’s deportation order. (Though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship.)

Earlier this week, Teresa said on Watch What Happens Live that she is not opposed to letting her four daughters move to Italy with their father.