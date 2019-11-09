Joe Giudice Calls His Family 'Italian Strong' During Reunion with Wife Teresa and Their Daughters

After reuniting in Italy earlier this week, the Giudice family is continuing to document their special time back together.

On Friday, Joe Giudice shared a sweet photo of the entire family, including wife Teresa Giudice and their daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, while on an outing together in Sala Consilina, a town in southwest Italy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star — who has been living in Italy as he awaits his final deportation ruling — stood in the center of the photo with the rest of his family by his side.

“Italian strong,” he captioned the image, adding an Italian flag emoji.

Since being reunited, the family — including Joe, whose new Instagram account went public last Thursday — has been sharing photos of their trip on social media.

Joe, 47, went out dancing with his daughters, showing off some serious moves on his Instagram. “Had the best night with my girls❤️,” Joe captioned a series of photos. “So happy you guys are here my heart is filled.”

The father of four added, “Audriana was too tired.”

Gia posed for a photo with her dad, who captioned the picture, “happy to have u here with me❤️.

Milania also posed for a shot, and was all smiles while hanging out with her dad. “Never been more happy💓💓,” the teen captioned her photo.

On Oct. 27, Joe appeared in his first television interview since he went to prison in March 2016, chatting via satellite with Teresa, 47, in a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen special.

There, it was revealed that Teresa would be traveling to Italy this week to see Joe, alongside their four daughters. The Giudice family reunion will be documented by Bravo cameras for a RHONJ special, Cohen said.

During the interview, both Teresa and Joe told Cohen that they’re at a crossroads with their marriage, and would not be making any decisions until they spent some time together in person.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” Teresa said. “I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

Although they both maintained that they still love each other, Teresa again said she would have no choice but to divorce Joe if he is indeed deported.

“I want to wake up with someone every single day,” Teresa said, explaining that her kids understood. “I think they get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand. Because the way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful. I think he would have someone there and have me here. I just don’t want to live that life.”

“If we stay together, we stay together, if we don’t, we don’t,” Joe said. “It’s a conversation, we’ll see. … As long as she’s happy, that’s all that really matters. I’m not going to tell her what to do. If she doesn’t feel like she wants to be with me anymore, then that’s the thing to do.”

Teresa and Joe have been married for 20 years, though they have been living apart for years. Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016; Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Joe was released from prison last year but was held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania, awaiting a decision on his deportation ruling.

Though Joe has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

That ruling was made last October. He’s appealed twice so far, and has been denied both times. A final ruling is expected in November.

A petition to be released back to his home wasn’t granted, but a request to go to Italy was. This October, he was released from ICE custody and flew to Italy, where he has been ever since.