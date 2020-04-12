Joe Giudice Gets Emotional Over Canceled Easter Reunion with Daughters amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Joe Giudice won’t be spending Easter with his daughters this year.

On Saturday, the father of four — who currently lives in Italy — shared an emotional post revealing that his plans to reunite with his kids for the holiday had been canceled due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“For 🐣 [Easter], my family and I were to reunite instead the unthinkable happened, not a day, hour, min. goes by that I don’t think about the girls,” Giudice wrote on Instagram alongside a video montage of throwback photos from past Easter celebrations.

“Special occasions are the hardest without them it feels emptier and less joyful. I felt overwhelmed with emotions so I ✍️,” he continued. “My heart breaks for anyone who is going through not seeing their kids, wife, parents, or loss. This has taught me to be grateful and humbled by all my experiences it reinforced the idea of never taking anything for granted, especially my babies. Happy Easter everyone! Make Memories that last❤️🐰🐣 #loss #experiencesoverthings #happyeaster #memories #staystrong #writerscommunity #thoughts.”

Giudice shares four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11 — with estranged wife Teresa Giudice, from whom he separated in December. He later shared another video of his daughters at the dinner table, and told fans he was at least able to “Zoom” video call with them for the holiday.

“Happy Easter from me and my ‘ZOOM’ Peeps to you. 🥂 to wishing we all turn on our 🎥 while not spilling our 🍷! Happy Easter! Despite it all, live like it’s ‘OUR NORMAL.’ 🐣☀️🍷💒,” he wrote.

He also shared some hilarious throwback footage from an episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey which featured a younger Milania giving her parents a hard time while they tried taking family photos for Easter.

The girls and their mother continue to live in their home in New Jersey while their father moved to Italy in October 2019 to wait out the final decision in his deportation case. Italy has become one of the countries dangerously impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Last month, one day after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, Giudice shared a video with fans talking about the national lockdown in early March.

While walking through a quiet village, where he appeared to be the only person out on the streets, the former Bravo star said, “Well, today they literally shut everything down.”

“There’s like not even suppliers, no nothing open. No cafes, ain’t anything today,” he added. “So basically they’re containing this virus, I guess it’s good in a way. But at least we got a couple guys come out and go to work today. So we’re going to get something done today. Better to do something than nothing. I can’t just sit in the house all day. It’s crazy.”

“But, you know, we gotta do what we gotta do,” he continued. “It sucks, but it is what it is. Be safe, wash your hands.”

Giudice also added that because of the virus, he is unable to visit his Italian grandmother. “The update here! People can work only praying 🙏 this will be better soon. Nonna said no visits till bann is lifted,” he captioned the post. “#italia #coronavirusitalianews #workhard #positivevibes #hope.”

