Joe Giudice Applauds Daughter Gia for Being 'Bold Like Her Mom' Teresa: 'A Lot Braver Than I Am!'

Joe Giudice is praising his eldest daughter.

On Saturday, the 47-year-old reality star — who has been living in Rome since being deported to Italy last year — shared a photo of Gia, 19, making friends with a python. In the picture, Gia is seen laughing as she holds the yellow striped snake wrapped around her neck.

In the caption, Joe — who shares daughters Gia, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, with ex Teresa Giudice — commended his daughter for her bravery.

“A Python wrapped around Gia looks brave and bold which that she is! I don’t know where my daughter gets it from but she is a lot braver than I am !!!!” he wrote, adding “maybe her mom likes snakes I know I don’t !!”

The father of four also included the hashtags “brave” and “bold and beautiful” in the tribute.

RELATED: Joe Giudice Says He’s Helping Renovate Italian Town, Including Home Belonging to Teresa’s Dad

Then, Giudice responded to a fan who claimed his caption about snakes “was not very nice.”

“I agree bold like her mom I don’t like snakes. My girlies a reflection of us both bold mom and her charm like dad. They all have great qualities I am proud of them and my family,” he commented.

Ex Teresa also shared in the comments section, writing: “That’s my girl not afraid of anything like her Mama.”

Joe later commented on his own post, opening up his social media presence amid his turbulent year. “I want you all to know it’s all cool 😎 we all got our own spin on things! I’m here unedited 🔥 to display true joe giudice! Sit back 🍿 and 😉! #facts.” he added.

RELATED: RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Says Her Daughters Take Joe Giudice’s Side: ‘It Hurts Me Tremendously’

Image zoom Joe Giudice/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the RHONJ alum has been candid about moving forward following his recent split from Teresa.

“Don’t fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with. We will always stay strong. It’s not distance that breaks a couple it’s actions!” he wrote on Instagram earlier this month while opening up about the future of his family.

“I’m growing and learning more from today’s generation. egocentrism was thing in baby boomer and gen x era. Now, Millennials believe in joint effort not separating roles. Not, that I didn’t love my era I see the ego thing got in my way like a trap. one bedroom is good,” he added.

Joe went on to explain that his priority will always remain his family.

“Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things.💪🇮🇹👏,” he concluded.

In December 2019, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the reality stars were separating after 20 years of marriage.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.