Joe Giudice Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ to Celebrate Christmas in Italy with His Daughters

An Italian Christmas!

On Thursday, Joe Giudice shared his excitement for his daughters’ upcoming holiday visit to Italy with a sweet video post he shared on Instagram.

In the video, Joe, 49, showed off the extravagant Christmas lights and decorations in Salerno, Italy.

“Can’t wait till my girls come back to show them Salerno during Christmas …” he wrote, referencing his four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — whom he shares with wife Teresa Giudice.

“Look how pretty, girls. Wish you girls were here. I love you,” he continues on to say.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is currently living in the European country after being released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody last month. He is now awaiting a final deportation ruling.

Earlier this month, Teresa exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple’s daughters are planning to spend Christmas with their father in Italy.

“They’ve never spent Christmas in Italy before,” Teresa, 47, said. “So that’ll be nice and different. And there’s a lot of family there too, so it’d be nice.”

However, the RHONJ star was unsure whether she would be able to join her family abroad for the holidays.

“It depends on my work schedule,” she said at the time.

Teresa added that her daughters also wanted to see Joe for Thanksgiving in the Bahamas.

“But Joe is getting his passport. I think he’s going to get in 10 to 12 days,” she explained. “I don’t think it’s going to be in time.”

“They’re like, forget about Thanksgiving,” the reality star said of her daughters. “So I think they want to go out to see him for Christmas.”

Teresa and Joe have been married for 20 years, though they have been living apart for nearly four.

Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016; Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015. Joe was released from prison last year but was held in the custody of ICE at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania as he fought to appeal a judge’s deportation order. (Though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship.)

Due to the rough conditions inside the ICE facility, though, Joe requested to go to Italy to await his third and final deportation appeal. He flew to Europe in October.

Teresa and her daughters recently returned from a family trip to Italy to see Joe right after his release.

Earlier this week, the reality star said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she is not opposed to letting her four daughters move to Italy with their father.

“Yes, of course,” Teresa said simply, answering a fan’s question on whether or not she’d support her daughters’ decision to move.