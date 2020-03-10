Joe Giudice Calls Italy's Coronavirus Lockdown 'Ridiculous': 'Grow a Set of Cojones'

Joe Giudice is not pleased with Italy’s national lockdown amid the novel coronavirus (COVID) outbreak.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, shared a video of himself wandering the empty streets of Italy, where he has been living since October as he waits out the final decision in his deportation case.

“I can’t believe that there’s literally nobody on the streets,” Joe says as he pans the camera to show the deserted neighborhood. “Look at this. Ghost town.”

“Literally nobody out because of this stupid coronavirus, it’s ridiculous,” the father of four vents. “People are so scared. Unbelievable. Grow a set of cojones.”

“Jesus. Ridiculous,” Joe adds. “I guess I’m going to be the only one walking around working today.”

Joe reiterated his frustration with the country’s lockdown in the video’s caption. “More people die from Viagra (heart attacks and drug overdose) everyday than this Corona virus 🦠. People here are frantic because government is ridiculous with 🔒down !!!! Sorry Lock down not for me Never again !!!!! Stay safe 🌎 eat healthy, exercise, and no shaking and 🧼 👏!”

Joe’s claim is statistically false. According to an article from The Sun dated August 2018, there were 19 deaths related to the erectile dysfunction drug in the United Kingdom between then and August 2017. The outlet also reported that since 1998, 166 deaths were linked to Sildenaf, the active component in Viagra. The highest fatality rate was in 1999, with 44 deaths, per The Sun.

The coronavirus, meanwhile, has seen 463 deaths and 9,172 cases in Italy alone as of March 10, according to a worldwide map of the virus. Italy has had the second most fatalities of any country in the world, behind China, which has confirmed 3,136 deaths and 80,757 cases.

The United States has confirmed 755 cases of COVID in the United States. The majority of the cases are in Washington, California and New York, and all three have declared a state of emergency to redirect funding.

The Centers for Disease Control has said that the risk of dying from COVID-19 in the U.S. is still “low,” but advises people to plan for “significant disruption to their lives” as the number of cases continues to rise.

The CDC says the best prevention methods are basic forms of hygiene — careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.