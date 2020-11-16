Gia and Milania arrived in Italy earlier this month to spend time with their father, seeing him in person for the first time in almost a year

Joe Giudice Attempts TikTok Dance with His Daughters Milania and Gia: 'Hes Got This One ... Kinda'

Joe Giudice is busting a move — or at least trying to!

On Sunday, the 48-year-old former Real Housewives of New Jersey star made his TikTok debut, where he starred alongside his daughters, Milania and Gia, in a series of videos as he tried to follow along to a set of choreographed dances with the two during their visit to Italy.

Originally posted to TikTok and then reshared on Gia's Instagram Story, the first video finds the trio dancing to Popp Hunna's "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)" as Milania, 14, and Gia, 19, expertly dance along to the track while Joe makes up his own dance moves to the song.

Then, in a second clip, the family dances along to Marv Allen's "Out the Frame," where Joe appears to have a better handle on the choreography for the most part, before he takes the song's title literally, and waves goodbye to the camera, walking out of the video frame.

"my dad has me dead hahahaha!! first tik tok w him!!," Gia wrote alongside the first clip before she added, "he got this one... kinda," alongside the second.

Gia and Milania arrived in Italy earlier this month to spend time with their father, seeing him in person for the first time in almost a year.

The sisters have both documented the trip on their respective social media pages, where Milania shared a photo of her and her dad together in Rome. "happy to be back," she captioned the shot, also sharing several videos of the trio on her Instagram Story.

Similarly, Gia — the eldest of Joe and his ex-wife Teresa Giudice's four daughters — posted a video on her Instagram Story, filming Joe as he unloaded their suitcases from the car. "Say hi Dad!" Gia prompted as he climbed into the car.

"I'm so excited they have arrived," Joe said in his own Instagram post.

Speaking to E! News in October, Joe shared just how much he was looking forward to his reunion with Milania and Gia.

"I'm excited," he said at the time. "It would be nice if all four came, but the little one's got dance and Gabriella is very on top of her game, she doesn't like to miss anything. Which is understandable."

Joe explained he "FaceTimes with them all the time," adding, "It is what it is ... We want to set something up for Christmas, we're talking maybe meeting at an island."

He continued: "Hopefully everything opens up."

Joe, who also shares daughters Gabriella, 16 and Audriana, 11, with his ex-wife, was previously deported to Italy in 2019 following his prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

Though Joe was released in March 2019, he was transferred into custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Pennsylvania as he fought to appeal a judge's order to deport him to Italy. (He had lived in the United States since he was a child but never obtained American citizenship.) Two appeals have been denied, and one is still pending. Joe eventually requested to go to Italy to await the final appeal, where he currently lives.

The four Giudice girls were supposed to fly back to Italy this past April to celebrate Easter with Joe, but the trip was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.