Joe Giudice Says He and Teresa 'Were Not Perfect but We Do Have' Love as He Announces New Podcast

Joe Giudice is ready to share the “real inside scoop” of his life.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star announced on Instagram Saturday that he’ll be keeping his fans up to date with “lots of JUICY INSIDE SCOOP” through his new podcast, Sipandenjoysio.

“I’m really seeing, ‘the real world,’ so I thought now would be the perfect time to let YOU ALL join me with a series of episodes THROUGH MY PODCAST COMING SOON!” he captioned a slideshow video featuring photos and quotes. “I will be sharing with you lots of JUICY INSIDE SCOOP!”

“I’m 🧳 through these many areas to show you that people instill family values and happiness on a dime not 💴💴💴!” he wrote. “I will be giving you the real inside scoop of my real life not edited 🎥 version!”

The father of four, who shares daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, with ex Teresa Giuidice, continued, “Ok guys I know the trap of Work, bills, kids, friends, outings, and school-sports consume us as parents that we forget to tell our partner/family what they mean to us. For many of us in a relationship it’s too late when you realize just how thankful you are to have such an amazing partner or family in your life, that you never know how to tell him or her!”

“We all make mistakes, have struggles, and even regret things in our past. I want to lend my experiences to help fix them before it can lead to mistakes, you are not alone never waste time in anger or regrets when you can be fixing the underlying problem!” he continued.

“Indulge with your ☕️ and 🍰 with me @Sipandenjoysio.com coming soon! 😉📱#podcast #mylife #grow #familyfirst #indulgeyourself #loveyourself #comingsoon #sorry @Sipandenjoysio.com coming soon!” wrote Joe, 49, before adding, “Let’s face it aren’t you tired of hearing how perfect 👌 some relationships are! #fact @teresagiudice and I were not perfect but we do have ❤️ and ✊ for each other #oldschool!”

As for who might be featured on an episode of the new podcast, Joe teased, “you never know who might tag along!”

Over the weekend, Joe shared two throwback photos of himself with daughters Audriana and Gabriella alongside Teresa.

“My baby Audriana and godfather good times,” he wrote on one post.

In another photo also featuring Teresa, 47, he wrote, “Gabriella my love 😍 time flies.”

Joe and Teresa have been living apart since March 2016, when Joe began his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa had served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes, and was released in December 2015.

Though Joe was released in March 2019, he chose to move into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania as he fought to appeal a judge’s deportation order. (He has lived in the United States since he was a child, but never obtained American citizenship.) Two appeals have been denied, and one is still pending.

Joe eventually requested to go to Italy, where he is awaiting that final appeal.

In December, Joe and Teresa separated after 20 years of marriage.

Speaking with PEOPLE Now last week, Teresa admitted she knew for “a long time” that the two would be separating.

“I’ve known for like a long time. Just because we’ve been apart for so long,” she said. “We’ve been apart for a really long time. After my mom passed away, like a lot of resentment, a lot of things that just happened after I lost my mom.”

She also confessed that Joe “would never tell me I was beautiful.”