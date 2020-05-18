The fight will take place on Oct. 24

Joe Giudice to Fight in Celebrity Boxing Match: ‘Bring It on!'

Joe Giudice has a new gig!

On Monday, Joe, 47, announced that he will be fighting in a celebrity boxing match this fall.

"Bring it on!" Joe captioned an Instagram post revealing the fight.

"I've just signed a deal with @celebrityboxing1 to fight on Oct. 24th," Joe continued adding the hashtag "#redemption."

According to TMZ, the match will take place in the Bahamas. The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star's opponent has not yet been revealed.

The fight will feature three, one-minute, 30-second rounds, TMZ reported.

The upcoming boxing match comes after Joe's third deportation appeal was denied in April.

Of the news, Joe's attorney James J. Leonard told PEOPLE: "We have always maintained that Joe Giudice belongs in the United States with his family, not in Italy."

"The immigration laws in our country are both draconian and antiquated and need to be revisited by forward-thinking members of Congress," Leonard said.

As for whether or not Joe will appeal the decision again, Leonard explained, "That will be discussed with Joe and his immigration counsel in the coming days."

Despite the news, Leonard revealed Joe is "very positive about life."

"He's in Italy doing everything he can to keep busy, and stay healthy. I know he's working on some projects that I'm sure you will hear about soon. For now, it's day at a time like everyone else."

Joe's second deportation appeal denial was captured on a season 10 episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey, during which Leonard said the "odds are against Joe" in overturning the ruling.

“I’m so drained. It seems like one bad thing after another. I feel like I’m just so numb. I feel like I can’t even believe this is happening," Teresa Giudice, who shares daughter Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, with Joe, said on the episode filmed in April 2019.

“I want him to come home,” Teresa added. “We have four daughters together. I didn’t sign up to do this alone. … I’m scared.”

To help her process, Teresa met with Leonard, who explained Joe’s next steps.

Image zoom Teresa and Joe Giudice with their daughters Joe Giudice/Instagram

“He’s in trouble,” Leonard told Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga, who was also by her side. “His immigration lawyers made the arguments to the lower courts and the courts have denied it very aggressively. They blew up every single argument. The next step is another appeal to the third circuit and saying, ‘Please, the lower courts have made mistakes.’”

“It could take months,” Leonard said. “We have to start the whole process all over again. But the problem is, this is his last chance. And you’re not bringing forward new information, so I think the odds are against Joe at this stage.”

Joe’s immigration case stems back to October 2018, when a ruling was made that Joe would have to leave the country after he finished serving out his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

The Giudice father was born in Italy and lived there for a year before his parents relocated to America. He never obtained American citizenship and per U.S. law, immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony.”