Joe Gatto's Estranged Wife Supports His Comedy as Impractical Jokers Sets First Episode Without Him

Joe Gatto's family was in the wings.

The former Impractical Jokers comedian, 45, got to share the stage with his children at his Feb. 6 comedy show in New York — and it was all filmed by his estranged wife Bessy Gatto.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an Instagram video uploaded by Bessy, 39, Gatto's children Remington "Remo", 5, and Milana, 7, stepped on stage as their dad was met with applause. When it was time to end the show, Remo seemingly didn't want to leave the cheering crowd, and had to be ushered off by his sister.

"That one time Remo did not want to get off the stage," Bessy captioned the video.

Joe shared the same video on his Instagram account on Feb. 7 with a sentimental note about his family. "Loved to be able to bring my kids to work It filled my heart with such happiness to share the stage with those amazing little humans," he wrote. "And thanks to all the great folks at the Paramount theater for having me. Can't wait to come back."

Bessy and Joe announced their split after nine years of marriage in an Instagram post on Dec. 31. "With love and respect, we have decided to separate," Bessy captioned a photo of the pair. "Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about! ❤️."

The post has since been deleted from Bessy's Instagram feed.

The same day, Joe announced he'd be leaving Impractical Jokers after nine seasons. "Due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away," he wrote. "Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids."

Joe's post also showed gratitude for his friendships with truTV co-stars Sal Vulcano, Brian "Q" Quinn and James "Murr" Murray. "Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh," he said.

Impractical Jokers is gearing up for a return without Joe, and it's slated to be bigger than ever on April 2.