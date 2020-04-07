Joe Exotic’s Husband Dillon Passage Teases New 'Reunion' Episode of Tiger King

One of Tiger King‘s subjects is shedding some light on the upcoming bonus episode of the popular Netflix docu-series.

Dillon Passage — Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage‘s husband — spoke with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show Andy Cohen Live to spill what he knows about the episode.

While Passage himself won’t be featured in the episode, he said “it’s going to be like a live-based episode I believe, kind of like a reunion.”

When Cohen, 51, asked Passage if those participating in the episode would call in remotely, he said he wasn’t sure.

“I only spoke with one of the producers for a little while about it,” he said, adding that he also had “no idea” if Carole Baskin — Maldonado-Passage’s rival — would make another appearance.

A rep for Baskin previously told Entertainment Weekly that she had “not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked.”

“It’s more like a talent interview,” Passage said.

Zookeeper Jeff Lowe, who took over Maldonado-Passage’s zoo, said over the weekend that Netflix would be adding an additional installment of the seven-part Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

“Netflix is adding one more episode, we’ll be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe, and put your mask on,” Lowe said in a Cameo video shared on Twitter by Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner.

But the attention on Maldonado-Passage’s story won’t stop there.

The eccentric zookeeper will be at the center of a new Investigation Discovery special titled Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, which is said to feature never-before-seen footage and reveal “the secrets only Joe Knows.”

A premiere date for the ID special has yet to be announced.

Additionally, Kate McKinnon is set to star in an upcoming adaptation of the the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic from Universal Content Productions. The Saturday Night Live star will portray Baskin in the project.

Maldonado-Passage himself is currently serving jail time at the Grady County Jail in Oklahoma after he was found guilty in 2019 for paying a hitman $3,000 to kill Baskin.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is now available to stream on Netflix.