Tiger King Star Joe Exotic's Husband Parties on a Boat with Too Hot to Handle's Bryce Hirschberg

Bryce Hirschberg's 30th birthday may have been hot, but it wasn't too much to handle for the Netflix reality star.

To celebrate the milestone birthday, the Too Hot to Handle cast member partied on a boat with a group of friends on Saturday and Sunday in Marina del Rey, California.

"Birthday boy. The man, the myth, the legend," Passage, 24, said in an Instagram Story as he filmed Hirschberg on board the boat. "Marina Del Rey, bitches."

Hirschberg also documented the bash — also attended by costar Harry Jowsey — on his Instagram Story, sharing multiple videos from the group's time on the vessel.

In three clips from the day, Hirschberg and Passage were seen sitting and standing side-by-side on the boat. And at one point, Passage gave Hirschberg a kiss on the cheek.

As to how the pair met, Hirschberg's rep tells PEOPLE that: "Dillion's manager is the same as Harry and Frankie's from Too Hot To Handle, and Dillon and Bryce became friends through them and connected via Instagram. Now that Dillon is in Los Angeles, him and Bryce have been hanging out as both are fans of each other's shows. Dillon actually surprised Bryce at his birthday party ... that wasn't planned."

Currently, Los Angeles is asking its residents to stay home to try to stop the spread of coronavirus. While neither star wore a mask as currently required in Los Angeles and Passage even kissed Hirschberg — so did not stay the minimum 6-feet away from each other — Hirschberg's rep insists the star took other precautionary measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"They had 15 people on the boat at a time max, with people switching on and off throughout the day while having someone clean and do temperature checks before boarding. Everyone else hung out on the dock and beach area," says Hirschberg's rep. "Bryce made sure to have his birthday over the course of two days so that everyone could attend and enjoy time on the boat."

Reflecting on the celebratory weekend, Hirschberg thanked his fans and followers for all of the birthday love.

"Hey guys. I just wanted to say I love ya and thank you for all the birthday love. I had an amazing weekend with my amazing family and friends and it was nice just to feel love. I felt a lot of love and I owe you guys for that. I appreciate it more than you guys know," he said on his Instagram Story on Monday. "Um, so yeah, thanks again. And I'm feeling it right now — a little hungover, but I'll be okay."

Although Passage is currently living it up in Los Angeles, the Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star is continuing to stay with his husband since Maldonado-Passage’s arrest in September 2018 — just nine months after their wedding — and through his 22-year prison sentence for hiring a hitman to kill his rival, Carole Baskin.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Passage told PEOPLE in April. “Joe was there for me in my darkest moments. I’m not going to just abandon him when he needs support more than anything.”

When asked if he still loves his 57-year-old partner, Passage said, “Oh yes, 100 percent.” Passage added, “He’s still good to me, even from in jail.”

“He’s just very supportive of everything I do,” Passage explained. “And he’s always worried and wants me to be happy.”