Joe Exotic's Ex-Husband Dillon Passage Introduces Followers to His New Boyfriend: 'My Rock'

The 25-year-old announced his split from the Netflix documentary star in an Instagram post in March

Joe Exotic's ex-husband has a new man.

On Thursday, Dillon Passage introduced his followers to his new boyfriend, John. Alongside a series of selfies, Passage explained that he hadn't intended on making his relationship public, but decided he wanted to express his appreciation for John.

"Everyone, meet John 👋 I've planned on keeping my relationship private for personal reasons but lately I've been having a hard time dealing with things happening in my life and John has been my rock and helping me get through it all," he wrote.

"In short, this is an appreciation post for this special special man. Thank you for being you ❤️"

Passage, 25, and Joseph Maldonado-Passage aka "Joe Exotic" tied the knot in December 2017 before splitting this year.

Passage announced their split in an Instagram post in March, expressing his support for his incarcerated ex-husband.

Maldonado-Passage, 58, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after he was found guilty in 2019 of paying a man $3,000 to kill big cat conservationist Carole Baskin, with whom his feud was documented in Netflix's 2020 documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

"To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce," Passage wrote. "This wasn't an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn't fair to either of us."

He continued, "It's something that neither of us were expecting but we are going to take it day by day. We are on good terms still and I hope it can stay that way. I will continue to have Joe in my life and do my best to support him while he undergoes further legal battles to better his situation."