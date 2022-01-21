Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin Are at War in Kate McKinnon's New Tiger King Series — First Look

The feud between Tiger King's Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin continues on in Peacock's upcoming series, Joe vs. Carole.

Peacock dropped the very first teaser trailer for Joe vs. Carole on Friday. In the brief clip, Carole says she is "after" her nemesis Joe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The limited series is based on Wondery's Joe Exotic podcast, hosted and reported by Robert Moor. Joe vs. Carole will follow big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin, played by Kate McKinnon, as she discovers fellow exotic animal lover Joe Exotic (John Cameron Mitchell) is seeking to profit off of his big cats.

"She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry," a description from the streaming service reads. "But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous."

"Wherever you are, we're coming from you," says Carole in the teaser after placing a photo of Joe up onto a bulletin board.

But Joe isn't going down without a fight. "She wants to mess with me, I can mess with her," he says, later adding that he has a threatening "message" for Carole.

Toward the teaser's end, Carole says "it's war" between herself and Joe.

Kate McKinnon Credit: Mark Taylor/Peacock

Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolff, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters and David Wenham also star in the series.

Ahead of its launch, showrunner Etan Frankel teases that Joe vs. Carole is a "wild ride."

"It's a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives," says Frankel. "When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell. I hope that when people watch Joe vs. Carole just maybe they'll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are," he continues. "John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I've ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles."

The world became very acquainted with Joe and Carole's story through Netflix's popular Tiger King series, which premiered its first season in 2020. The series provided a closer look at the underground world of big cat breeding, namely Joe's own narrative.

JOE EXOTIC Credit: Mark Taylor/Peacock

Joe is currently in prison for animal abuse and for hiring someone to kill Carole. The second season of Tiger King focused greatly on the aftermath of the events, including how Joe is maintaining his innocence on plotting to kill Carole.

"There's an innocent man in prison," Joe said on the series while on a phone call in prison. "Everybody from the zoo is out there making money, and I'm paying the price for every one of them people. If you give a damn, it's time to speak up."