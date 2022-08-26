Inside Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Dreamy 'Elevated Boho' Engagement Party

The Bachelor in Paradise couple celebrated with friends and loved ones at the 1 Hotel in Toronto on Thursday

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Published on August 26, 2022 09:51 AM
Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt engagement party
Photo: Brandon Taylor Photographer

One year after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are finally celebrating their milestone the right way.

On Thursday, the couple's friends and loved ones gathered to attend their dreamy engagement party at the 1 Hotel in Pitt's native Toronto, Canada. But the romantic occasion at the Flora Lounge, planned by Nulink Events, wasn't initially a part of the pair's pre-wedding plans.

"I think my parents originally brought the idea to us for an engagement party, just because we obviously had an unconventional engagement," Pitt, 24, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "We got engaged and it was a secret for a period of time. So this was a nice idea to bring some of our family and close friends together to celebrate a whole year later."

Amabile, 36, explains that "it all happened so fast, but now we're a year down the road and we've realized our parents never even met in person yet."

"This was a good way for our parents to meet and our close friends to meet each other's close friends," says Amabile as Pitt adds, "We're happy that it's finally happening, even though there was a bit of a delay."

Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt engagement party
Brandon Taylor Photographer

Pitt describes the event as having an "elevated boho" vibe.

"It's a really beautiful space. Lots of wood and greenery and a great bar area," she shares, noting that the "elevated boho" feel is the couple's "style."

"We definitely were doing a lot of twinkly lights and candles, a lot of neutral tones," she continues. "It's going to look very soft and romantic while still looking luxurious and modern."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brandon Taylor Photographer
R: Caption . PHOTO: Brandon Taylor Photographer

To make their day extra special, Amabile and Pitt treated their guests to a pair of His and Hers cocktails. Pitt's drink was an extra dirty martini while Amabile chose an old fashioned.

Fancy beverages aside, the pair's "biggest focus" was the food since they're "both huge foodies."

"We have a sausage stand, so they're going to have different types of sausage with some gourmet buns and different toppings," Amabile explains.

Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt engagement party
Brandon Taylor Photographer

"We also have cookies," added Amabile.

"Joe is a huge cookie guy, so our dessert for the night is going to be cookies that people can either enjoy there or take on their way out," Pitt says. "They have a charcuterie board that we're doing, and some specialty cocktails, and just lots of foods, and hors d'oeuvres."

"We wanted it to definitely be a social event, so there isn't any sort of formal meal, just lots of finger foods where people can eat and chat and drink and just have fun," adds Pitt, who wore a white Nookie brand dress and Sam Edelman shoes, both courtesy of Revolve. Her makeup was done by Sydney Stein, and her hair was styled by Nicole Pomme. (All photos from the event were taken by Brandon Taylor.)

Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt engagement party
Brandon Taylor Photographer

The Bachelor Nation couple has not set a date for their wedding just yet. But upon becoming husband and wife, Pitt feels their "married life will be pretty much the same as our lives now."

"I don't see it changing much," Amabile says, agreeing with his finacée. "I think once we have kids, I think that's the game changer."

