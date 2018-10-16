Grocery Store Joe Amabile brought sexy to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom for season 27’s Trio Night.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum was joined by his fellow BiP castamate Jordan Kimball on Monday’s episode, where the pair, with pro dancer Jenna Johnson, together performed a salsa to the tunes of Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy.”

Sporting jean overalls and white tank tops, the duo hit the dance floor and delivered the “steamy, grimy, sexy” number — including hip thrusting and booty shakes — that Johnson choreographed.

Joe Amabile, Jenna Johnson and Jordan Kimball Courtesy ABC

Unfortunately, Kimball suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction during the dance when he wasn’t able to fully rip off his tank — like Amabile successfully did — when the “I’m too sexy for my shirt” lyrics played.

Despite the mishap, Amabile and Kimball brought sexy to the stage at the end of their dance when they each stood under waterfall showers while their fit, wet physiques glistened under the ballroom lights.

And what did the judges think?

“That was a unique experience,” said Bruno Tonioli. “I have no idea if I was watching Magic Mike, Tragic Mike, Michael the Mechanics. No idea.”

“You know what, you’re having fun, Joe,” Carrie Ann Inaba told Amabile. “And what I love is at the end, the water came down, you’re just laughing and you’re enjoying yourself. And Jordan, it was nice to have you here. Didn’t quite get the shirt off, which was the whole number. But that’s okay!”

Head judge Len Goodman also got “honest” and said, “It’s hard to put into words what I thought of that dance. Let me tell you this, Jenna, it’s all very well if you get a partner that’s a natural dancer … that’s an easy chore. What you’ve done with Joe and his chum I think is terrific.”

Although the trio earned the lowest score of the night (15/30), Amabile and Johnson were spared of elimination and are heading to week five.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.