Joe Amabile Compares 'Bachelor' Museum Overnight Date to 'Friends': 'It Was a Little Ross and Rachel'

The Bachelor alum compared the one-on-one date on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor to an iconic scene of Friends — but doubts they went all the way, as Ross and Rachel did

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Published on February 7, 2023 05:58 PM

Joe Amabile found his new wife on the Bachelor franchise — and now he's rooting for new Bachelor Zach Shallcross to do the same.

The Bachelor alum, 36, joined Tuesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein to give an update on his life as a newlywed and share his thoughts on the latest season of The Bachelor.

On Monday's episode of the show, Shallcross, 26, took Kaity, 27, on the first one-on-one date to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, then broke tradition by asking her to stay with him in the museum overnight — a proposal that doesn't usually come around until the Fantasy Suites round near the very end of the season.

"I feel like this was the show's Friends moment. It was a little Ross and Rachel, like their first date in a museum," Amabile said. "I feel like that's what they were trying to do. It was the first time I've ever watched the season where it was a beginning of the season sleepover."

Unlike Ross and Rachel, however, — who have sex in one of the museum's evolution displays — Amabile thinks Shallcross kept the night innocent.

"Oh, for sure [they made out]. But I don't think it went down to the ground, you know, around all of the prehistoric [things]," Amabile said.

Zach Shallcross Bachelor
Craig Sjodin/ABC

Though Amabile is encouraging of Shallcross' journey to find love, as a viewer, he said he wishes Shallcross didn't make some of the choices he has so far.

Shallcross sent Christina, 26, home after some drama with her and the rest of the girls at the beginning of the season and the pool party he hosted. Amabile, however, wanted her to stay for the drama she provided.

He added, "I was screaming at the TV yesterday, 'You can't let her go. This is reality TV. We need some characters here."

"I think it definitely shows a sign that Zach, [at] the first sign of any bit of drama or arguing in the house, he's gonna cut you," Amabile said. "He's not playing around, which I kind of wish he was as a viewer. I wish he would've kept her."

Zach Shallcross Bachelor

Shallcross isn't in it for the characters, however, and is getting serious about finding his forever match. While his first date was certainly Friends-esque, Shallcross still has a long journey to go on this season to find the Rachel to his Ross.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

PEOPLE Every Day can be streamed daily on multiple platforms including iHeartMedia, Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Music.

