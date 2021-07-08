Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker Tease 'Intense' New Bachelor in Paradise Season: 'It Was Wild'

Buckle up Bachelor Nation fans, because the long-awaited seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise is going to be a "wild" ride.

During Thursday's episode of the Clickbait Nation podcast, host Tayshia Adams spoke with her fellow co-hosts Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker about their respective experiences filming the upcoming season. Both Amabile, 34, and Parker, 33, were announced as official cast members on Thursday.

"I wasn't expecting to be [an] original cast [member]," Amabile, who previously met ex Kendall Long on the show's fifth season, said of his return. "I forgot all of what Paradise is about, and it is a wild ride in this season. [It] is insane, it really is."

The Dancing with the Stars alum added, "It almost was like every day got more and more intense."

Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker - Bachelor in Paradise Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty; Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty

Though Amabile acknowledged that they "can't really break everything down" that happened during filming, Parker said she leaned on Amabile throughout their time in Paradise.

"I will say that multiple times, I went over to Joe because Joe was like our Paradise guru because he had been there before," Parker, 33, recalled. "I'm like, 'Joe, is this what happens?' He goes, 'It wasn't like this my season. It wasn't like this my season.'"

Parker said that the cast "just didn't know" what to expect. "So [Joe] had this, like, I think, idea coming into it, right Joe? And then it was ... just different," she continued. "It was different."

bachelor in paradise Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Amabile said that his second stay in Paradise was "wild" overall. Additionally, he teased that there are "a lot of unexpected happenings in Paradise" this season.

"Something was always going on," he continued. "But yeah, I'm very excited to watch."

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, ABC announced that the summer spinoff would return in August.

bachelor in paradise Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Addressing the new season on the Clickbait Nation episode, Amabile praised Wells Adams, a former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant who did double-duty this season as a bartender and master of ceremonies. Amabile suggested that Adams, 37, should "be the full-time host."

"He was great," Amabile said of Adams. "It was very important for me that he was there because I had somebody that, you know, has experience. I was able to go and talk to Wells a lot. He always makes me laugh."

Parker added, "We had [it the] opposite. He always makes Joe laugh, he always makes me cry."