Joe Alwyn Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Upcoming Hulu Series Conversations with Friends

The show is based on the Sally Rooney novel, which follows two college students as they forge a sexually charged relationship with a married couple

Joe Alwyn is giving fans their first look at the upcoming Hulu adaptation of Conversations with Friends.

The actor posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Wednesday from his time on set filming the drama, which is based on the critically acclaimed Sally Rooney novel of the same name.

"cwf," he captioned the post.

In the photos, Alwyn is seen alongside a few of his costars, including Sasha Lane and Alison Oliver.

In one shot, Alwyn pulls a funny face while sitting next to Oliver on an airplane. In another, he shares a sketch of himself drawn by Jemima Kirke, who also stars in the series.

The book, published in 2017, follows two female college students as they unexpectedly strike up a sexually charged relationship with an older married couple in Dublin. The connection results in a complicated pair of love triangles that upend all their lives.

Hulu previously announced that Conversations with Friends will be a 12-episode, half-hour drama.

"Sally Rooney perfectly and beautifully captures the complicated dynamics of relationships in her stories," Hulu's VP of Content Beatrice Springborn said in a statement at the time.

Rooney is also the author of Normal People, which Hulu adapted into a limited series in April 2020. The show went on to rank as one of the streaming service's most talked about originals on social media that year.

"After bringing that to life in Normal People to an overwhelmingly positive response, we are honored to do the same with Conversations with Friends," Springborn said. "We are excited to continue our creative partnership with Sally, Element Pictures, Lenny and the BBC, which has been a dream collaboration."