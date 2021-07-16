Jodie Turner-Smith Wears Shirt Featuring Husband Joshua Jackson's Face from Dawson's Creek

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson tied the knot in 2019, and welcomed their first child in April 2020

Jodie Turner-Smith is her husband's No. 1 fan!

On Thursday, the Queen & Slim actress' beau Joshua Jackson shared a text exchange between the two, which began with Turner-Smith sending him a photo of herself wearing a shirt featuring a screen print of his Dawson's Creek character, Pacey Witter.

Jackson, 43, laughed at the image and replied, "Wait...is this what you are currently wearing?"

"The wife is out here doing the most to get the word out for #DrDeath," he wrote, referencing his new show, which premiered Thursday on Peacock.

Turner-Smith, 34, also shared a photo of herself sporting the t-shirt on her Instagram Story, writing, "Bestie, did you stream #DrDeath yet???? @Vancityjax is on @peacocktv and you need to see it."

Jodie Turner-Smith Credit: Jodie Turner-Smith/instagram

Earlier in the day, Turner-Smith reposted a photo from AnnaSophia Robb, who co-stars in the show with Jackson. It features Jackson and Robb posing next to each other in character.

"Posting this to let you know that #DrDeath is out *today*!!!!" Turner-Smith wrote in all caps. "And also that, @vancityjax, yes I still goddamn would!!! I'll take the extra girth but please hold the sociopathy cos I'm not into that."



Jackson shared her post on his Instagram Story, writing that he was "filing this away for future use."

Turner-Smith and Jackson tied the knot in 2019, which PEOPLE confirmed that December. In April 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Janie.

The Tom Clancy's Without Remorse star recently raved to PEOPLE about her relationship with Jackson, saying: "I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving."

"We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being," she added.

jodie turner smith and joshua jackson Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Getty

The British actress said she's thankful to have a partner who's in the same business and has been acting for years.