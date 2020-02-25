Jodie Turner-Smith Sings Dawson’s Creek Theme Song Alongside Joshua Jackson in Home Depot

It was an impromptu throwback moment for Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith on Monday as they were shopping in Home Depot.

The 33-year-old actress shared a video on her Instagram Stories on Monday of the couple walking down an aisle at the home improvement store — and there was a song playing in the background that her husband would surely recognize.

Wearing pink-tinted sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat, Turner-Smith lets out a laugh as she walks up to Jackson to take his arm. Meanwhile, the theme song to Dawson’s Creek, on which Jackson starred as Pacey Witter from 1998 to 2003, can be heard faintly in the background.

“You couldn’t write this,” Turner-Smith wrote atop the video, adding a string of cat emojis with heart-shaped eyes.

“Felt ALL THE FEELS when I heard this song,” she wrote, adding, “#PACEY4EVA.”

As the couple continued to walk down the aisle, Jackson, 41, asked her, “Is there something amusing you, babe?” as she mouthed the words to the tune.

Earlier this year, the Queen and Slim actress revealed that her teenage crush was none other than her now-husband‘s character from the teen drama.

“It was Pacey from Dawson’s Creek! I was a very young teenager,” she told W magazine when asked about her first love.

Years later, and the couple are expecting their first child together.

Turner-Smith celebrated Valentine’s Day by sharing a video of Jackson rubbing her baby bump.

“our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first!” she wrote in the sweet tribute. “here’s to a lifetime of them. happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart 💞 love you, baby daddy 💋🤗🥰.”

Turner-Smith recently revealed that she and Jackson don’t plan on raising their child in the United States.

“The racial dynamics over here are fraught. White supremacy is overt. It’s the reason I don’t want to raise my kids here,” the actress told The Sunday Times last month. “I don’t want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school.”

She added that because “England has gone off the rails,” she’s considering Canada, where Jackson was born.