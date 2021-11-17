Jodie Turner-Smith Fights for Her Daughter's Future in Anne Boleyn Trailer — Watch

Jodie Turner-Smith is channeling her inner queen.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the new trailer for the Anne Boleyn U.S. debut, which sees Turner-Smith take on the role of King Henry VIII's second wife. The three-part psychological thriller, which previously premiered on U.K.'s Channel 5 network, follows the events that transpire in the final months of the former queen's life before her 1536 execution.

In the trailer, Anne and the king (Mark Stanley) clash while discussing their children's futures.

Grabbing his wife's growing baby bump, Henry tells Anne their son "will be a great ruler." But Anne counters: "You doubt our daughter has what it takes?"

Later holding onto her daughter, Anne claims Henry "wants to remove my daughter from the succession."

The AMC+ show's trailer also explores the queen's extramarital affairs, which eventually led to her being charged for treason and adultery.

"Tell this to me daughter," Anne says as a scene from her execution is shown. "Let your fear be bigger, louder. Fly close to the sun. The sky itself will not limit you."

And as she struggles to secure her daughter's future, she also faces the challenges of navigating the patriarchy surrounding her.

Per a description from AMC+, the series "depicts the key moments that cause Anne to topple, unpacking her immense strength, her fatal vulnerabilities, and her determination to be an equal among men."

Turner-Smith — a U.K. native who was born to Jamaican parents — previously addressed the backlash she received after she was cast in the role, saying she wasn't surprised by the public's mixed reactions to her portraying a historic figure who is white.

"I had just become a mother and that was what really jumped out at me, the story of Anne as a mother," the Queen & Slim star, 34, said in Glamour U.K.'s May cover story. "I did know it would be something that people felt very passionately about, either in a positive or a negative way, because Anne is a human in history who people feel very strongly about."

"More than anything, I wanted to tell the human story at the centre of all of this," she added.