Jodie Sweetin Reveals How John Stamos' Wardrobe Mix-Up on Her Wedding Day Gave Her a Sign 'Bob's Here'

Bob Saget's presence was felt at Jodie Sweetin's wedding to husband Mescal Wasilewski.

During an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, Sweetin opened up about a special moment she had with fellow Full House alum John Stamos at her nuptials on July 30.

Though Saget was not physically present at the celebration, Sweetin said she felt Saget's spirit there with them.

"John was getting ready to leave the house, I guess, and [his wife] Caitlin [McHugh] looked at him and was like, 'You can't wear that shirt. That shirt's not working. It doesn't look good.' He's like, 'Ugh, fine,'" Sweetin, 40, recalled. "So he goes up to his closet, grabs a black button-up shirt, gets in the car. He's like 'Why is this shirt so big? Why is this shirt so big?' He realized it was one of the shirts [Bob's wife] Kelly [Rizzo] had given him out of Bob's closet, and it was this black button-up that Bob would always wear."

Sweetin continued, "It was Bob's shirt, so Bob was there in this weird little way. I hugged John and then l like, kissed the shirt. I was like, 'Bob's here too.'"

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Saget died on Jan. 9 at age 65. It was later revealed that the comedian died due to head trauma.

Around the time of his passing, Sweetin revealed what Saget had taught her about death.

"One of the things I learned from Bob and, you know, even now in having to walk through his death and everything is how to laugh through some of the most painful moments of your life," she said on Good Morning America in February.

"He never lost the ability to laugh at himself, to laugh at his situation, to make fun of something that would otherwise feel like it was going to break you," she added. "That was Bob."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Even though Saget was physically unable to attend Sweetin's wedding, the actress still called it "the perfect day."

"I wanted it to feel organic and natural and like a backyard party, and it absolutely did," she said on Daily Pop. "So many of my friends that were there, and my Full House family was there and my family was there, [my husband's] godkids and his couple of best friends. Everyone sort of knew each other, so it was like this wonderful family affair."

Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski. Chris J Evans

Ahead of her nuptials, Sweetin told PEOPLE that Saget would be particularly missed at the celebration.

"My mom and I were actually talking the other day and she said, of all of this, because we were talking about who's going to make the speech or whatever," the actress explained. "She said, of all the people, I just know that Bob would be one to give us [a speech] ... He gave a speech at my first wedding, my 13th birthday."

"I can think of all of these big life moments when he made a speech," the actress noted. "I think weddings and moments like this, you always think about the people that you really wish could be there, and Bob has been there through so many moments of my life."

"So yeah, he will definitely be missed, and I know he never liked to miss an opportunity to get up with a microphone," she added.

Shortly after Sweetin said "I do", Rizzo also revealed on Instagram that she felt her late husband's presence at the wedding.

"What a honor it was to be there and celebrate your love… I know Bob was right by my side. Love you so much. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" she wrote in a comment on Instagram.