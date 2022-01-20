The milestone birthday comes just two days after the Full House star announced her engagement to Mescal Wasilewski

Jodie Sweetin Reflects on Life as She Celebrates 'Finally' Turning 40: 'Ready for What Comes Next'

Jodie Sweetin is celebrating turning 40.

The Full House alum marked her birthday on Wednesday and shared a reflective Instagram post the following day that included photos of her posing with her cake as well as with her new fiancé Mescal Wasilewski.

"Here's what 40 looks like," she began in the lengthy caption. "It was full of family, love, wonderful messages, thoughtful gifts, flowers, Mexican food, cake and lots of other goodies, and so much more."

She continued, "I remember thinking that 40 was such an 'official' age when I was younger. Now? I realize 40 is just STARTING to feel like an adult. It's old enough to have learned from lots of mistakes, but young enough to still go for the adventure. It's finally feeling great in my own skin."

"It's self-acceptance. It's hustle. It's knowing how to take care of my self [sic]and when to be totally selfless," Sweetin wrote. "It's remembering that you've made it through ALL the bad days up until now. It's finding joy in small things and not needing life to be big and grand all the time. It's realizing your time on this planet is very limited, so you better fucking enjoy it. It's about focusing on the 'we', not the 'me'. It's about looking inward and figuring out what the rest of it all is gonna look like."

She went on to reference the recent death of her Full House costar, Bob Saget. Saget, 65, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on the afternoon of Jan. 9 after giving an hours-long stand-up performance outside of Jacksonville the night prior.

"The past two weeks have a been a reminder of just how fleeting it all is," Sweetin wrote in her Instagram post. "The deep heartbreak of losing someone you love, to the joy of getting engaged, and the deep self reflection of those big round decade birthdays."

"Life comes at you fast. The wonderful, the painful, the joyous and the uncertain," she added. "The most important thing I've learned along the way is that if I can just hold on a little longer sometimes, the joy returns. I hope you remember that too…"

Jodie Sweetin birthday Credit: Jodie Sweetin/Instagram

"Turning 40 has been a gift. I'm ready for what comes next," Sweetin concluded, adding various hashtags including "#finallyforty, #emotionalrollercoaster🎢week and #fullhousefamilyforever.

Just two days before her birthday, the Hollywood Darlings star revealed that Wasilewski had popped the question, posting a photo of the pair on Instagram on Monday showing off her new ring.

She started out the sweet caption announcing the big news with a quote by Maya Angelou, writing, "In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine."