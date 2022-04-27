Jodie Sweetin Opens Up About Her 'Magical' Relationship with Her Fiancé: 'We Intertwine So Well'
Jodie Sweetin has met her match!
The Fuller House actress got engaged to Mescal Wasilewski in January and she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that she's still over the moon with excitement.
"We intertwine so well," says Sweetin, 40, of Wasilewski, a case manager for a drug addiction program whom she began dating in 2017 and plans to wed this year. "He's funny and smart and he's my biggest supporter. It's really magical."
"Magical" could also be used to describe this period of life for Sweetin, a mom of two who is currently starring on CBS' Beyond the Edge, and Worst Cooks in America on The Food Network.
"When I'm 80 years old, I want to be able to say I experienced all kinds of things," she says. "On Beyond the Edge, I was completely out of my comfort zone. But I am the mom to two fierce young ladies and I want to exemplify that. And as I get older, I have genuinely been able to find things about myself that I'm proud of."
RELATED: Who Is Jodie Sweetin's Fiancé Mescal Wasilewski? What to Know About the Actress' Future Spouse
As she prepares for a new chapter with Wasilewski, Sweetin says her fiancé has bonded with her daughters Zoie, 14 (whom she shares with ex Cody Herpin) and Beatrice, 11 (with ex Morty Coyle).
"He loves my girls, which is so incredibly important," she notes. "I remember suddenly, I was like, 'I want something a lot different than what I wanted ten years ago [in a relationship],' and it's made it so easy."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.
RELATED: Jodie Sweetin on How Bob Saget Impacted Her Parenting Style: He Was 'Really Inclusive of His Kids'
Sweetin's engagement came at a bittersweet time, just weeks after the sudden death of Bob Saget, who played her TV dad on Full House and Fuller House. But Sweetin says memories of him will never fade.
"The one thing I always knew was how proud Bob was of me," says the actress, who remains exceedingly close with the rest of the cast. "I'm so glad Bob was who he was because I knew exactly how he felt about me. And I'm still surrounded by him every day."
- Cheyenne Jackson on The Masked Singer's Surprise Challenges, from Neck Exercises to 'Strategic' Songs
- Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Are 'Officially Over': Source
- Ashley Graham on the Transition to Being a Mom of 3: 'Full-Time Job'
- Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre Want Their Dogs to Be in Their Wedding: That's 'Our Vision'