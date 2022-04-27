"He's my biggest supporter," Jodie Sweetin says of her fiancé Mescal Wasilewski, who proposed to her in January

Jodie Sweetin Opens Up About Her 'Magical' Relationship with Her Fiancé: 'We Intertwine So Well'

Jodie Sweetin has met her match!

The Fuller House actress got engaged to Mescal Wasilewski in January and she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that she's still over the moon with excitement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We intertwine so well," says Sweetin, 40, of Wasilewski, a case manager for a drug addiction program whom she began dating in 2017 and plans to wed this year. "He's funny and smart and he's my biggest supporter. It's really magical."

"Magical" could also be used to describe this period of life for Sweetin, a mom of two who is currently starring on CBS' Beyond the Edge, and Worst Cooks in America on The Food Network.

"When I'm 80 years old, I want to be able to say I experienced all kinds of things," she says. "On Beyond the Edge, I was completely out of my comfort zone. But I am the mom to two fierce young ladies and I want to exemplify that. And as I get older, I have genuinely been able to find things about myself that I'm proud of."

Jodie Sweetin Engaged Primary: https://www.instagram.com/p/CY2fwYOvUB2 Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski | Credit: Jodie Sweetin/Instagram

As she prepares for a new chapter with Wasilewski, Sweetin says her fiancé has bonded with her daughters Zoie, 14 (whom she shares with ex Cody Herpin) and Beatrice, 11 (with ex Morty Coyle).

"He loves my girls, which is so incredibly important," she notes. "I remember suddenly, I was like, 'I want something a lot different than what I wanted ten years ago [in a relationship],' and it's made it so easy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

“It’s Your Super Bowl” – The seven remaining celebrities come together to celebrate Coach Mike Singletary’s birthday. Also, teams must work together to trek one mile through a rugged swamp and rappel down a six-story cliff during the “Witness the Fitness” challenge. And one celeb seeks medical attention for their swollen jaw and considers ringing the bell, on BEYOND THE EDGE, Wednesday April 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Jodie Sweetin, Mike Singletary and Metta World Peace. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Jodie Sweetin on "Beyond the Edge" | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Sweetin's engagement came at a bittersweet time, just weeks after the sudden death of Bob Saget, who played her TV dad on Full House and Fuller House. But Sweetin says memories of him will never fade.