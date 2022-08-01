See All the Photos from Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski's 'Intimate' Malibu Backyard Wedding

The floral arrangments carried by Sweetin and her bridal party were from Offerings.co.

"It's an awesome Black woman-owned company that I'm very excited to use," the actress tells PEOPLE. "Her florals have movement to them. Lots of drapy, beautiful things. We're using some real fruit and vegetables on different tables as edible arrangements, so we'll have fruits and things like that set out on some of the little seating areas so people can pick at those. I wanted to make it really creative and interesting."