See All the Photos from Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski's 'Intimate' Malibu Backyard Wedding

Full House star Jodie Sweetin married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California

By Aili Nahas and Dory Jackson August 01, 2022 04:24 PM

Credit: Chris J Evans

A fuller house, indeed! After five years together, Jodie Sweetin married clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu, California, on July 30.

Wasilewski wore a tuxedo from Generation Tux on the couple's special day.

Credit: Chris J. Evans

The floral arrangments carried by Sweetin and her bridal party were from Offerings.co.

"It's an awesome Black woman-owned company that I'm very excited to use," the actress tells PEOPLE. "Her florals have movement to them. Lots of drapy, beautiful things. We're using some real fruit and vegetables on different tables as edible arrangements, so we'll have fruits and things like that set out on some of the little seating areas so people can pick at those. I wanted to make it really creative and interesting."

Credit: Chris J. Evans

Wasilewski burst into tears while waiting at the altar for Sweetin. "The moment I'm most excited about is, one, walking down the aisle, and the moment I see him," Sweetin says. 

Credit: Chris J. Evans

Sweetin tells PEOPLE that her "dear friend" Sara Landon, who owns a wedding planning business in New York, planned the special day.

"Her wedding gift to me has been planning my entire wedding," the actress says.

Credit: Chris J. Evans

The couple opted to not do a traditional bridal party for their wedding.

"Nope, just our families," Sweetin says. "His brother is actually officiating the wedding."

Credit: Chris J. Evans

Sweetin tells PEOPLE the twosome "wrote our vows" for the ceremony.

Credit: Chris J. Evans

Kay Jewelers designed the simple, yet elegant wedding rings.

Credit: Chris J. Evans

Sweetin's dress was designed by Lili Bridals. "It's one of the oldest bridal salons in the Valley," she says.

"They did all three wedding dresses for friends," she continues. "She actually lent [a gown] for Andrea Barber's wedding in Fuller House. And so she allowed me to come in and pick a dress."

Credit: Chris J. Evans

Sweetin says the dress she chose from Lili Bridals was the first dress she tried on.

"It needed alterations as far as the hem, just because it's long, but everything else was like just a little bit here and there," explains the actress, whose hair was styled by Anna Maria Orzano. "It was like, perfect."

Credit: Chris J. Evans

Sweetin tells PEOPLE she wanted the romantic gathering to have an "eclectic feeling."

"Because we're doing it in my fiancé's brother's backyard in Malibu. So, it's a home," she says.

"It means a lot to the family. I wanted it very intimate and all of that," she continues. "It looks like we like pulled the furniture out of the house and I want like, twinkle lights and ... wildflowers."

Credit: Chris J. Evans

Though the couple and the bridal party got all dressed up, Sweetin says the occasion was "not" a black tie event.

"It is just all of our family and friends coming together to witness this moment," she adds.

Credit: Chris J. Evans

"He's the best teammate I could ask for," Sweetin says of her new husband.

Credit: Chris J. Evans

"We harmonize so well together in who we are," Sweetin adds. "I couldn't be more grateful for who he is."

Credit: Chris J. Evans

Sweetin calls the moment "we kiss and we walk away and we're married" the "most important part of the day."

Credit: Chris J. Evans

Sweetin says she always envisioned the couple's wedding being a "small and intimate" gathering attended by family and close friends.

Credit: Chris J. Evans

For the pair's wedding, Sweetin had one "big request" when it came to décor: "That the light be twinkly dim and magical for the evening, because nobody wants a bright light."

Credit: Chris J. Evans

The ceremony took place in the evening, right as golden hour kicked in. "We want to be able to get through the ceremony and still have a little bit light left over for pictures," Sweetin says.

Credit: Chris J. Evans

"He doesn't like attention. He doesn't like the focus to be on him," Sweetin says of Wasilewski. "So, I said, 'Well, luckily, on the wedding day, it's usually all about the bride anyway.'  He said, "'That's all that matters.'"

Credit: Chris J. Evans

About 50 people came to support Sweetin and Wasilewski, including the actress' Full House castmates John StamosCandace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.

Credit: Chris J. Evans

Sweetin says the duo didn't plan on having "a big dance floor."

"We're just kind of having [a] good soul music vibe," she says, adding that they booked a DJ for the occasion.

Their first dance was to "That's How Strong My Love Is" by Otis Redding.

Credit: Chris J. Evans

For food, the newlyweds served guests a Mexican spread and a small little dessert bar. They also offered non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages at the bar.

Credit: Chris J. Evans

Sweetin says the duo had "a small little cake, not a big formal wedding cake."

"We got a cake from Big Sugar Bakery, which is right here in Studio City. And I had Mescal pick what kind of cake he wanted," she says. "I really tried to include him in all the food decisions, because I know at the end of the day, that's really all he cares about."

Credit: Chris J. Evans

Sweetin says she was "very zen" heading into her wedding day. 

"If everything falls apart and we walk away from this and we're married, that's really all I care about. So it's kind of nice to be in that place where I'm like, 'If this doesn't happen, if that doesn't happen...,'" she says. "I have no doubts that it will all come together beautifully, but whatever. [If] something goes wrong, as long as I can walk away and we're still married and that's all that matters, then I'm good."

Credit: Chris J. Evans

Chris J. Evans took all the photos at Sweetin and Wasilewski's wedding.

