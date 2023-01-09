Jodie Sweetin Says Bob Saget 'Will Always Remind Me to Love Bigger, Laugh Harder' on Anniversary of His Death

Jodie Sweetin is remembering the good times with her TV dad Bob Saget.

The Full House star, 40, revealed that she has thought of her late costar "every day for the past year" in an emotional tribute on the one-year anniversary of Saget's death.

"It's just not the same without you with us, and I don't think it ever will feel like that again," she wrote in a note to Saget on Instagram. "I wish you had been here over the last year, oh… there's so many moments you were supposed to be here for."

"So many times I thought of calling you and thinking, 'What would Bob do in this moment?' Mostly the answer to that is 'make a joke about it'… so I do that. A lot," she continued. "Even when I probably shouldn't, but it's those moments when I hear you just over my shoulder, laughing the hardest."

"So many times, just in my own life this year, that I wished I could hear you were proud of me. But I hear it anyway," she added.

The actress recalled doing a show at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles and how Saget's picture reminded her that she didn't need to be nervous, adding, "I know each person that loves you has so many of those moments they wish you were here for."

"So many people are missing you today. So many memories, from so many people, over so many years," she explained. "What a gift they are. Those memories. Those bits of anchor that hold us down when sometimes we miss someone so much that it feels we'll float away."

Sweetin also recalled the memories she shared with the cast of Full House, writing, "I'm thinking of ALL of my #FHFamily today… so grateful for a lifetime of memories. Beautiful ones, heartbreaking ones, just regular old 'eating lunch with the people you love' sorta ones. Each of them perfect."

She concluded her note to Saget, "You will always remind me to love bigger, laugh harder, and hug like Bob Saget."

Bob Saget and Jodie Sweetin in 2015. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Candace Cameron Bure also paid tribute to Saget on Monday on the anniversary of his death.

"I stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone," Bure, 46, wrote on Instagram. "Videos I couldn't watch a year ago because it hurt too much. Last night they made me laugh 😂"

She continued, "They comforted me and warmed my heart. I watched them over and over and laughed so hard. I miss him so much and I'm grateful he was my friend for so many years. I love you, Bob❤️ *now go hug a friend like Bob would."

Bure and Sweetin's costar Dave Coulier also took a moment to share a memory with Saget — including a picture of a warm hug between the friends in front of the Full House house.

"Bob could always bring out the 5th grader in me," wrote Coulier, 63. "I met him when I was just an unknown, 18 year-old standup at a small club in Detroit. We became instant brothers."

He added, "Sometimes, I still grab my phone, ready to share one of the hundreds of silly bits that we did together. At some point today, Ill think about how much I miss him and I'll shed some tears. Then I'll hear Bob's voice, and it'll make me laugh. Enjoy the gifts of life while they're still here with you. Tell those you love that you love them…and hug them like Bob Saget. #huglikebobsaget"

Saget was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9, 2021. One month later, his family confirmed that he died due to head trauma. He was 65.

He played Danny Tanner on Full House starting in 1987. Bure joined him as on-screen daugher D.J. Tanner, and Coulier played comic pal Joey Gladstone. All three actors reprised their roles on the reboot Fuller House, which ran on Netflix from 2016 to 2020.