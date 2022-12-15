Jodie Sweetin Says She's an LGBTQ Ally 'Whether People Like It' After Candace Cameron Bure Comments

Jodie Sweetin knows the importance of showing up as an ally for the LGBTQ community.

While attending The Wrap's Power Women Summit on Wednesday, the actress, 40, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about advocating for "everyone" — specifically marginalized groups of people.

"I have always been an outspoken ally for LGBTQ communities, for Black Lives Matter," Sweetin told the outlet. "I've always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone."

Noting how she was "so thrilled when the Respect for Marriage Act passed," Sweetin continued: "I know that was something that a lot of people were concerned about. ... I really was advocating for that, and it makes me so happy."

"I feel like if you have a voice, and you have a platform, then it is incumbent on you to be loud and use it, whether people like it all the time or not," she added. "I love what I do because I know that not everyone has the time and is willing to be able to get up and do this. So I take it as a huge responsibility."

Sweetin's statements came not long after her former Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure made comments about "traditional marriage" last month that many saw as anti-LGBTQ.

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal, Bure, 46, said she was interested in telling stories that centered on "traditional marriage," and that what's featured on Great America Family would differ from the increasingly inclusive content seen on her former network, the Hallmark Channel.

Following criticism of her comments, Bure told PEOPLE in a statement, "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."

"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do," she continued. "My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us."

Disapproval of Bure's sentiment quickly bubbled up online after her interview was published, including from JoJo Siwa, who criticized the mother of three's "rude and hurtful" remark.

"Honestly, I can't believe ... she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," the 19-year-old, who came out as a lesbian in 2021, wrote on Instagram at the time. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

In response to Siwa's post, Sweetin showed her support for the star and posted the comment: "You know I love you ❤️❤️."

The Dance Moms alum later told PEOPLE that she and Bure "have not [talked], and I don't think we ever will again," adding, "You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that's sh---y."

Sweetin moderated a panel on the documentary The Janes during The Wrap's Power Women Summit. The film is based on a true story and tells the tale of a group of women in Chicago who helped women get safe and affordable illegal abortions.

"Reproductive freedom and abortion care has been something that is super important to me," Sweetin told ET of getting to moderate the panel. "As a woman fighting for our freedoms and our rights ... I think there's no more important time than now to have that discussion."

Sweetin also told the outlet, "I don't know if we get to just sit on the sidelines anymore. I don't think we get to do that. It's getting a little weird here ... it's scary, and so we get involved."

"For me, when I am in fear, I get to work," she added. "Which means there is something that I have to do, that I have to change, that I have to throw myself into, and that's what I try and do."