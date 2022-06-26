Jodie Sweetin Gets Thrown to Ground by LAPD During Pro-Choice Protest After SCOTUS Ruling
Jodie Sweetin was one of several abortion rights protesters met with a physical altercation Saturday by the Los Angeles Police Department.
The Full House alum, 40, can be seen in a video speaking into a megaphone from the side of a freeway ramp before officers violently push her to the ground. The incident occurred following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.
"The LAPD is aware of a video clip of a woman being pushed to the ground by officers not allowing the group to enter on foot and overtake the 101 freeway," the LAPD tells PEOPLE in a statement. "The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD's policy and procedure.
"As the nation continues to wrestle with the latest Supreme Court decision, the Los Angeles Police Department will continue to facilitate 1st Amendment rights, while protecting life and property.
Sweetin's rep tells PEOPLE that the actress is OK after the demonstration.
"I'm extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court," Sweetin says in a statement.
"Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken," she adds. "This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free."
Michael Ade, the photographer who shared the videos of LAPD shoving Sweetin and other protesters, claimed that she "was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway" before the mayhem unfolded.
"Jodi is the definition of a real one and fortunately she's okay!" Ade added in the caption.
Friday's 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, giving states the power to pass their own laws around abortion. Since the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states, after putting "trigger bans" in place that governors enacted after the SCOTUS ruling.
Protests have since erupted around the country, and President Joe Biden has spoken out against the ruling, which he called the "realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court."
The decision comes after the SCOTUS opinion was leaked to Politico last month. A poll conducted by CNN has since found that 66 percent of Americans did not want Roe v. Wade to be overturned.