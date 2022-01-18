Who Is Jodie Sweetin's Fiancé Mescal Wasilewski? What to Know About the Actress' Future Spouse

Jodie Sweetin is engaged!

On Monday, the 39-year-old Full House alum revealed on Instagram that her longtime boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski proposed to her. She celebrated the news with a photo of the pair, in which she also flashed her massive engagement ring.

Sweetin began her post by quoting poet Maya Angelou, writing, "In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine." She continued by directly addressing Wasilewski, sharing her excitement for their future together.

"I love you Mescal, for always. You're my person," she continued. "I can't wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here's to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together."

In Wasilewski's own post, he wrote: "So that happened…"

The newly-engaged pair have been dating since 2018. For a period of time, Sweetin and Wasilewski had maintained a long-distance relationship.

Before her engagement to Wasilewski, Sweetin was married to Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006, Cody Herpin from 2007 to 2010 and Morty Coyle from 2012 to 2016. She shares daughter Zoie, 13, with Herpin and daughter Beatrix, 11, with Coyle.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Wasilewski currently works at Catalyst Recovery as a primary therapist. The company aims to help individuals cope with alcohol and drug-related addiction.

"I've worked in the field of addiction and mental health for over 16 years, helping to treat clients with a range of diagnosis [sic] and difficulties," he said in his LinkedIn bio. "Much of my work has been with those suffering from addiction and various mental health issues, as well as extensive work with adolescent clients."

"I'm a trained interventionist, experienced sober coach and case manager," he continued. "I have had broad experience with numerous addictive behaviors, as well as comprehensive training in various therapeutic modalities. I am EMDR trained and also well versed in 12 Step and harm-reduction modalities."

Aside from his passion for his work, Wasilewski is also an avid sports fan.

Wasilewski has discussed his love for sports across many Instagram posts. While paying tribute to former Las Vegas Raiders coach John Madden after his December 2021 death, Wasilewski spoke about first becoming a fan of the team in 1981.

He has previously posted content in support of the Los Angeles Dodgers, including a photo of himself and Sweetin attending a game in September 2021.