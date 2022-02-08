Jodie Sweetin Shares What Bob Saget Taught Her About Coping with Death and Loss

Jodie Sweetin said on Good Morning America Monday that the late Bob Saget taught her "how to laugh through some of the most painful moments of your life"

Jodie Sweetin is reflecting on what her TV dad Bob Saget taught her about coping with loss.

"One of the things I learned from Bob and, you know, even now in having to walk through his death and everything is how to laugh through some of the most painful moments of your life," she said. "It's something that carried me through so many times and so many things in my life."

Sweetin noted that her longtime costar — who was also known as the one-time host of America's Funniest Hone Videos and for his stand-up comedy — "never stopped laughing."

"He never lost the ability to laugh at himself, to laugh at his situation, to make fun of something that would otherwise feel like it was going to break you," said the actress. "That was Bob."

Saget died last month at the age of 65, leaving behind millions of fans who considered him family, thanks to his role as Danny on Full House (1997-1995) and Fuller House (2016-2020).

Sweetin paid her respects to her late costar on social media the following day, beginning her lengthy tribute, "There aren't enough words to express what I'm feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was."

"One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, 'I love you,' " she continued, in part. "Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, 'I love you more ... ' "

"I would always say 'you're the best TV dad ever.' And he was. I'll miss you Bob. I'll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would've wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer… How Rude," she added, using her character's signature line.

"And to his amazing wife @eattravelrock and my FH family- we'll get through this together," she ended her caption, also mentioning Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo.

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Danny's oldest daughter D.J. Tanner, commented on Sweetin's post, writing: "Everyone needs to read this. You said it best Jodes. I just couldn't get the words out. And I don't know if I'll be able to for a long while 💔 I love you sister."

Actress Marla Sokoloff, who portrayed Gia Mahan on Full House and Fuller House, also commented, "Beautifully said. Love you. ❤️."

BOB SAGET;JODIE SWEETIN;JOHN STAMOS;DAVE COULIER;LORI LOUGHLIN Bob Saget and Jodie Sweetin on Full House (1991) | Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Sweetin said on GMA Monday that it had been "a rough couple weeks" for her, and "such a shock" to hear of Saget's death, as "It happened so suddenly and to lose someone who was such a wonderful, big, shining personality like that in all of our lives, it's been a lot."

"But I know that Bob would love nothing more than the fact that everyone has been talking about him," she continued. "He would be so thrilled to know that everyone was thinking about him."

As for her recent engagement to Mescal Wasilewski, Sweetin said she knows her late costar and friend "would want nothing more than for [her] to be happy."