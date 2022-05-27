Jodie Foster Will Star in Season 4 of HBO's True Detective

Jodie Foster will also serve as an executive producer for the anthology series

Jodie Foster has landed a lead role in the fourth season of True Detective.

The 59-year-old actress will join the series when it returns to HBO. A premiere date for the forthcoming season has not been released, but according to Variety, development for the new episodes began this past March.

The Oscar-winning actress is set to portray Detective Liz Danvers, who pairs up with fellow Detective Evangeline Navarro to investigate the disappearance of six men who run the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. The detectives will be forced to uncover their own demons as they work to solve the case.

Foster will also serve as an executive producer on season four of the anthology show, titled True Detective: Night Country.

Alan Page Arriaga, known for his executive producer role in Shining Girls on Starz, will write the series with writer and director Issa López. Barry Jenkins also executive produces the show.

Foster's latest role comes nearly a year after she was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival last July. She celebrated with her wife Alexandra Hedison, whom she married in 2014, by her side. The private couple walked the red carpet together and later kissed inside when Foster went to accept the honor.

The award is the highest prize at the festival.

"Cannes is a festival to which I owe so much, it has completely changed my life. Although I had directed before, my first time on the Croisette was a defining moment for me. Showcasing one of my films here has always been a dream … Cannes is a festival by auteur film-makers who honor artists," Foster said in a statement ahead of the occasion.