Jodie Comer Says She's Ignoring Social Media After Rumors of Her Boyfriend's Trump Support

Jodie Comer is speaking out about being at the center of controversy this past summer when fans speculated the actress’ boyfriend supported President Donald Trump.

The Killing Eve star, 27, began dating Massachusetts lacrosse player, James Burke, over the summer. Shortly after their relationship became public, rumors began circulating on social media that Burke was a Republican and a Trump-supporter, leading the hashtag #JodieComerIsOverParty to begin trending on Twitter.

“It was really shocking; it was the first time I had ever been dragged into something like that,” Comer told InStyle this week. “And it wasn’t just me, it was my family.”

While Comer suggested that the rumors were untrue, she said she made a point not to respond to the hate.

“I had seen the absurdity of what I was being accused of, and what my partner was being accused of,” Comer said. “I decided for my own health that I was not going to try and convince these people otherwise. I just wasn’t going to do it.”

“The biggest lesson for me this year was: I know who I am,” she concluded, telling the outlet that she’s tuning out social media as a result of the controversy.

Comer also addressed the rumors last month in an interview with Porter Magazine, saying the Twitter attacks included “false information” about Burke.

"All this false information came out about him, and people ridiculed him and me and my family," she said. "People took these tweets as truth. That was the biggest time my life has been kind of blown up and publicized in that way."

Comer continued, "A lot of people read things and they go, 'Wow, she’s that, she’s this type of person'. And I’m like, OK, I can spend my life and my energy trying to convince people otherwise, or I can go, I know who I am, I know my truth and that’s good enough for me."

Speaking to Sunday Times Style a few weeks later, Comer gushed about her relationship, sharing that it’s “very different” from past ones.